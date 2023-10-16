Marise Pollard, the wife of Handre Pollard, took to social media to share a heartwarming picture after the Springboks beat France

The charming picture captured the affection and pride she felt as she celebrated her husband's role in the Springboks' remarkable victory

Mzansi could not contain the excitement, and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the reigning world champions

In the wake of the Springboks' electrifying victory over France in the quarter-finals, Marise Pollard, the wife of Handre Pollard, shared a cute photo on Instagram.

Marise Pollard shows support

The heartwarming and adorable picture on social media has gained significant traction. The image captures the essence of joy and pride as Marise celebrates her husband's role in the Springboks' success on the rugby field.

Marise Pollard kissed and embraced her husband after the game, showing their intense love and support. Handre Pollard's outstanding performance helped the Springboks win. The picture reflects their close bond and symbolises the support the players' wives provide.

Here is the post below:

Fans touched by Marise's love

Many people were deeply touched by Marise's heartwarming display of affection for her bae. Her public show of love and support for Handre Pollard resonated with fans, earning her admiration and praise.

People flocked to the comment section to share their love for the cute couple:

@isolde_1977 said:

"Daai man verdien sommer baie soene!! Great game Bokke."

@jtkiwi15 commented:

"Boks and final I think. Thats fitting."

@glynismauldon praised:

"What a kick, thank you, thank you, thank you."

@addzy_steyn commented:

"What a man."

@earvanluther joked:

"Gee hom nog ń soen vir Suid-Afrika."

@jacqmarais92 shared:

"Well done @handrepollard what a champ!."

@coetzeedalton praised:

"Amazing gespeel well done Handre en span."

Rachel Kolisi praises her husband Siya and Springboks after the victory

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a thrilling Rugby World Cup match, the South African Springboks secured a quarter-final win over the host nation, France.

After the nail-biting game, Rachel Kolisi, the wife of Siya Kolisi, shared a photo and expressed her gratitude.

The Springboks' outstanding performance on the field showcased their strength and determination to win again.

