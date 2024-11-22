South African professional rugby player Handré Pollard and his family are making headlines as they flexed their peaceful life abroad

The couple shared various images online, which gained massive traction on social media, leaving people in awe

Fans reacted as they flooded the comments section with sweet and heartwarming messages

3 photos of Handré Pollard and his family living their best life abroad. Image: Marise Pollard

Source: Instagram

The Springboks player Handré Pollard and his beautiful family left South Africans gushing over them as they showed off snaps of their lives abroad.

Handré Pollard and his family enjoying life abroad

The sports star's wife took to her Instagram account, where she flexed images of them with their family and friends. Briefly News takes a look at some of their wonderful time spent overseas.

1. Handré Pollard and wife’s pic in the park wows SA

When the father of one is not out and about winning rugby matches with his team, he's at home with his wife, Marise Pollard, whom he married in 2017 at the Cavalli Estate in Cape Town.

The Mzansi WAGS took to her Instagram account, where she showed off a cute moment which was captured of her hubby and son in a park along with some Springbok members and their partners with the caption:

"Mooiste mooi gesin!"

Have a look at the post below:

2. Feeling the Christmas spirit with the Pollard

The Pollard family is feeling the festivity as they snap images showcasing beautiful Christmas decorations that they came across. The Springboks player and his wife warmed hearts with their cute photos, but people went wild over their son, who stole the show.

Marise Pollard simply said:

"Back together."

Take a look at the cute pics below:

3. Marise Pollard shows off her sunny autumn fit

Apart from being a mom of one and wife to a sports star, Marise Pollard is an athlete, travel, lifestyle and fitness blogger, The South African reported.

Taking to her IG, she flexed her cool fit while out and about with her son, which wowed many. The mom of one rocked black baggy pants with a red jersey and belt, and to finish the look, she paired them with an Adidas Samba.

She simply said:

"Sunny Autumn days, my fav."

Have a look at her post below:

Fans gushed over the Pollard family

The online community flooded the comments section, raving over Handre and his family, saying:

Myaponchan said:

"I love your smile, and he has the same! adorable."

Coppertop89 gushed over the Pollard family, adding:

"Such a beautiful family."

Yolandi513 wrote:

"Soooooo baaie mooooooi."

Rebaoneree commented:

"Imagine casually having a Springbok as your father."

Handre Pollard’s wife shares photos of their son

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok player Handre Pollard may have won the hearts of rugby fans, but his adorable little son might just be stealing the show.

In a sweet gesture, Handre's wife shared a series of pictures of their son, melting the hearts of internet users. Taking to her Instagram account, Handre's gorgeous wife Marise (@marisepollard) uploaded a video montage showing pictures of their son Hunter Andre Pollard.

Source: Briefly News