3 Sweet Photos of Handré Pollard and His Family Living Their Best Life Abroad
- South African professional rugby player Handré Pollard and his family are making headlines as they flexed their peaceful life abroad
- The couple shared various images online, which gained massive traction on social media, leaving people in awe
- Fans reacted as they flooded the comments section with sweet and heartwarming messages
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
The Springboks player Handré Pollard and his beautiful family left South Africans gushing over them as they showed off snaps of their lives abroad.
Handré Pollard and his family enjoying life abroad
The sports star's wife took to her Instagram account, where she flexed images of them with their family and friends. Briefly News takes a look at some of their wonderful time spent overseas.
1. Handré Pollard and wife’s pic in the park wows SA
When the father of one is not out and about winning rugby matches with his team, he's at home with his wife, Marise Pollard, whom he married in 2017 at the Cavalli Estate in Cape Town.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
The Mzansi WAGS took to her Instagram account, where she showed off a cute moment which was captured of her hubby and son in a park along with some Springbok members and their partners with the caption:
"Mooiste mooi gesin!"
Have a look at the post below:
2. Feeling the Christmas spirit with the Pollard
The Pollard family is feeling the festivity as they snap images showcasing beautiful Christmas decorations that they came across. The Springboks player and his wife warmed hearts with their cute photos, but people went wild over their son, who stole the show.
Marise Pollard simply said:
"Back together."
Take a look at the cute pics below:
3. Marise Pollard shows off her sunny autumn fit
Apart from being a mom of one and wife to a sports star, Marise Pollard is an athlete, travel, lifestyle and fitness blogger, The South African reported.
Taking to her IG, she flexed her cool fit while out and about with her son, which wowed many. The mom of one rocked black baggy pants with a red jersey and belt, and to finish the look, she paired them with an Adidas Samba.
She simply said:
"Sunny Autumn days, my fav."
Have a look at her post below:
Fans gushed over the Pollard family
The online community flooded the comments section, raving over Handre and his family, saying:
Myaponchan said:
"I love your smile, and he has the same! adorable."
Coppertop89 gushed over the Pollard family, adding:
"Such a beautiful family."
Yolandi513 wrote:
"Soooooo baaie mooooooi."
Rebaoneree commented:
"Imagine casually having a Springbok as your father."
Handre Pollard’s wife shares photos of their son
Briefly News previously reported that Springbok player Handre Pollard may have won the hearts of rugby fans, but his adorable little son might just be stealing the show.
In a sweet gesture, Handre's wife shared a series of pictures of their son, melting the hearts of internet users. Taking to her Instagram account, Handre's gorgeous wife Marise (@marisepollard) uploaded a video montage showing pictures of their son Hunter Andre Pollard.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za