Heartwarming Homecoming: SA Woman's Emotional Return from Turkey Melts Hearts
- A lady had a sweet homecoming from overseas, with her loved ones giving her a warm welcome that left peeps in their feelings
- The clip went viral on social media, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- Netizens were in awe of the heartwarming moment as they rushed to the comments to gush over them
One woman in South Africa had an epic homecoming after returning from overseas and shared a heartwarming video of it online.
Woman's homecoming from Turkey stuns SA
Indeed, there is no place like home. Upon her return from Turkey, a babe was surprised by her loved ones.
The social media user @userlindow1461 shared a video capturing the wholesome moment. In the clip, a group of people is seen sitting in the lounge, waiting for the woman's arrival. When she entered, she was stunned by the sight and ran out of the house in shock.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Briefly News. Join Us Live!
As @userlindow1461's clip continued, a lady went outside to bring her back into the house, where everyone took turns hugging her. They were delighted by her return home, and the footage garnered massive attention, generating thousands of views, likes, and comments within a few days of its publication, leaving peeps in awe.
Watch the heartwarming video of the stunner's homecoming below:
SA in awe of lady's homecoming from Turkey
Mzansi netizens loved the sweet moment in the clip, and many expressed their thoughts in the comments section.
Khety said:
"Please tell me why I am crying."
Palesa Masienyane added:
"What a happy moment."
MamNdlunkulu commented:
"Welcome back mama."
User wrote:
"Awww how sweet."
Chidimma Adetshina’s homecoming leaves SA in tears
Briefly News previously reported that Chidimma is still making waves on social media following her historic win at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant.
The star received a hero's welcome when she landed in her home country, Nigeria, from Mexico. Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina is the star of the moment after her success at the controversial Miss Universe pageant. The star has been charting trends and hogging headlines worldwide. A video of the star receiving a hero's welcome in Nigeria was shared online.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za