A recent photo of Black Coffee with his family had social media buzzing as people recognised the strong bond radiating from the image.

Black Coffee and his family were spotted at a mall looking stylish. Image: @therealblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The family stepped out in style

The iconic picture was taken by On Air Entertainment, a prominent digital content agency. The individuals featured in the photograph include the Grammy award-winning DJ and music producer DJ Black Coffee, alongside his mother, Faith Dandala, and his half-sister, Amanda Dandala. While the exact location is not specified, it appears to be a luxury shopping mall, with the Balmain store in the background.

The trio rocked matching black outfits while they hung out at the mall, almost like they had planned their colour scheme for the day. Style is not foreign to DJ Black Coffee; he recently turned heads at the AMIRI runway show in Paris.

These three are frequently spotted together in public. According to the Soulistic Agency website, which is owned by Black Coffee, Amanda is the Head of Talent and Operations.

Amanda Dandala posted the picture on her Instagram and expressed gratitude for all the sweet comments.

Instagram peeps were impressed

The comments started pouring in right after the picture was posted. Everyone had nothing but nice things to say about the family.

@flower_ofthe_universe wrote:

"This is too fire"!

2lungelo_csa added:

"First sight, I hought it was a fashion show."

@kvb3lo commented:

"Creeping through."

@lolakyle wrote:

"This pic is hard."

