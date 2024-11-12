Thembi Seete turned heads with her unique and eye-catching pink suit at the Feather Awards on 7 November 2024

Niche boutique La Jaqueta dressed the legendary star and as always, they delivered

Thembi's outfit had people commending her for putting her best foot forward when it came to dressing well for industry events

Entertainment royalty Thembi Seete almost blinded the masses with her pink sequined tailored suit. She wore this impeccably designed outfit at the 2024 Feather Awards at 1 Fox, Johannesburg.

Thembi Seete is never shy about exploring never-been-seen outfits, and she did just that at the 2024 Feather Awards in Johannesburg. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Thembi: A fashion & music icon

Thembi Seete has most certainly solidified herself as a legend in the entertainment industry. If she's not captivating us on screen with her acting talent, she's slaying those threads on the red carpets.

The good sis nailed her outfit pick for the 16th edition of the Feather Awards. These awards serve as a platform to recognise and honour the LGBTQIA+ community, and activist Thami "Dish" Kotlo is the founder.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Thembi Seete attended the Feather Awards in honour of her iconic music group, Boom Shaka. She was flanked by fellow mates Theo Nhlengethwa and Junior Sokhela. The group was honoured for its contribution to the South African Music industry. Famous clothing brand La Jaqueta made Thembi look ravishing. The pink suit was paired with a crop top finished with blue sequins.

Thembi's Instagram feed almost came to a standstill after she posted her stellar outfit from the Feather Awards.

High praise for Thembi's style

People on these social media streets praised Thembi for constantly pushing the envelope regarding image presentation.

@bourgeois_mrs_mk wrote:

"I'm yet to meet anyone in this world with dress sense as you, nevermind beauty and a beautiful heart ❤️ You are one of the few😍."

@boitumelo_katlo commented:

"This level of nyising us needs to be studied, coz tjo, I'm speechless😩🙆🏿‍♀️🫡"

@lunathimpofu added:

"The most gorgeous 🥰"

@zulu_thuli stated:

"🔥🔥🔥It’s too much... 🔥🔥🔥"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo set tongues wagging after honouring her late husband Mampintsha by wearing a white wedding dress at the recently held South African Music Awards (SAMAs) at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Babes Wodumo enlisted the services of fashion designer Otiz Seflo Atelier. The white dress showcased an eye-catching embroidery around the bust area. The dress was paired with a white veil. Babes Wodumo thanked her designer for pulling out all the stops, even though it was a last-minute request.

Source: Briefly News