Music sensation Babes Wodumo turned heads at the SAMA Awards with her striking wedding dress designed by Otiz Seflo

The mother of one shared that she wore this dress in memory of her late husband, Mampintsha, and this moment brings peace to her

Her fans showered her with kind words and encouraged her to process grief the way she prefers

Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo set tongues wagging after honouring her late husband, Mampintsha, by wearing a white wedding dress at the recently held South African Music Awards (SAMAs) at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Babes Wodumo is keeping the memory of Mampintsha alive and she wore a wedding dress the SAMAs. Image: babeswodumo

The concept behind this dress was centred on her late husband, Mampintsha, who passed away in 2023 after suffering a stroke.

Babes Wodumo honours her husband in her way

Taking to Instagram, the mother of one explained that when she received an invitation to the SAMAs, she saw it fit to use this moment to honour Mampintsha. She also explained that the meaning behind her wedding dress was that they had yet to have their white wedding after their traditional wedding, which took place in 2021.

Babes Wodumo shared a heartfelt caption on her Instagram page:

''...To those who are asking, 'Why the wedding gown?' Being invited to @thesamas_ brought back good old memories from the 1st time years back being invited to this event. I walked the red carpet with my late husband @mampintsha_shimora, I was so nervous so I decided I wanted to feel that feeling again by looking at it as if it was our wedding day...''

Babes gets support from social media

The comments section was filled with mixed reactions. But most of her followers understood the explanation and encouraged her to heal in her way

@nondumiso_ ndlovu _gathseni wrote:

''I read the caption and now I get it🔥🙌. Thank you so much for loving Mampitsha wethu even engasekho 😍😍 Wena odume iTheku nama phethelo❤️''

@sbu31011 commented:

''I wish we could allow her to heal and process her pain how she wants to. I wish that we could let her be.''

@nokulunga_mahlaba added:

''Caption explains it well.''

@zamasfitlife wrote:

''Im so happy to see you like this. Healing and looking goodnight. May God continue to light your way ❤️''

Gqom Queen's wedding dress was a last-minute success

The 30-year-old superstar enlisted the services of fashion designer Otiz Seflo Atelier. The white dress showcased an eye-catching embroidery around the bust area. The dress was paired with a white veil.

Babes Wodumo thanked her designer for pulling out all the stops, even though it was a last-minute request. Besides her daring fashion choice on one of the biggest nights in Mzansi's entertainment calendar, Babes made the most of the experience by also performing her hit single, Wololo, on stage.

