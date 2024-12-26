Springbok fly-half Handré Pollard and his wife Marise delighted fans with their Christmas celebrations shared on Instagram

The rugby star's family wore matching jumpers as they spent quality time with extended family members during their festive gathering

A heartwarming video clip showed Marise dancing with their baby, capturing the joyful spirit of their family celebration

Handré and Marise Pollard Christmas pictures go viral on Instagram with thousands of reactions. Images: @marisepollard

The Springbok hero and his loved ones have given fans a glimpse into their Christmas Day festivities.

See the photos here.

Inside the Pollard family Christmas

Marise Pollard shared touching moments from their family celebration on her Instagram account @marisepollard, captioning the post:

"Merry Christmas from ours to yours🎄"

The images showed the World Cup champion enjoying precious moments with extended family, wearing festive matching jumpers with his wife that added to the cheerful atmosphere.

Behind the Springbok star

Handré Pollard has made his mark in rugby history as one of only 43 players to win multiple Rugby World Cups. Currently playing for Leicester Tigers and the Springboks, the fly-half has previously represented teams in South Africa, Japan, and France.

His remarkable career includes starting as a fly-half in South Africa's triumphant 2019 Rugby World Cup Final, and he has showcased his versatility by excelling in the inside-centre position.

Fans share in the festive joy

@reallyineedaname reflected:

"Merry Christmas 🎄, from ours to yours 🥹. There is beauty in doing the 'ordinary' things... A home cooked meal, surrounded by loved ones 🥰"

@petrocollins admired:

"Oh my Gosh, he is a stunning looking little boy."

@isabellachiapasco celebrated:

"Merry Christmas 🎉❤️ Geseende Kersfees 🎉❤️"

@risa_and_stand_for_africans blessed:

"Wishing you happy Christmas day and happy new year to you and your family may the God protect you and family Amen 🙏 We love you so much sister and family."

@anineklem appreciated:

"Lovely photos"

The Pollards' stunning UK mansion shows their life in a gated community in Market Harborough, where they've made their double-storey home cosy with stylish décor and Christmas decorations.

The Springbok star, Handré Pollard had fans emotional after sharing an adorable family photo and penning a touching tribute to his wife Marise on their seventh anniversary.

From Rachel Kolisi to Anlia Etzebeth, a feature on Springbok wives revealed their impressive careers, with many holding qualifications in accounting, healthcare, and teaching.

Source: Briefly News