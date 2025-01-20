Global site navigation

“Droëwors Made Him Do It”: Handrè Pollard’s Son Crawls to Meaty Treat in Sweet Video
“Droëwors Made Him Do It”: Handrè Pollard’s Son Crawls to Meaty Treat in Sweet Video

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • Marise Pollard, the wife of Springbok star Handré Pollard, shared a video of their son, Hunter, crawling
  • The little Pollard, who many think will be a rugby player one day, crawled towards a piece of droëwors
  • Several social media users loved the adorable clip and posted sweet messages in the comment section

Marise and Handré Pollard with their son Hunter.
Hunter Pollard is the apple of Marise and Handré Pollard's eyes. Images: @marisepollard
Source: Instagram

The Pollards remain one of South Africa's favourite Springbok couples, capturing hearts as they share delightful snippets of their family life with fans.

Marise Pollard gave the internet a glimpse into one of her son's adorable milestones, melting hearts and sparking joy.

Baby Hunter Pollard steals the show

On her TikTok account, Marise uploaded a video of her and rugby star Handrè Pollard's son, Hunter Andre Pollard, who crawled his way to a tasty South African snack.

"Droëwors made him do it," Marise wrote.
Marise, Hunter and Handré Pollard together.
The Pollard family were all smiles as Handré represented the Springboks in one of their matches last year. Image: @marisepollard
Source: Instagram

With the Pollard family far from home - as they currently reside in the United Kingdom while Handrè plays for Leicester Tigers - there is no better feeling than having a taste of home. And, seeing Hunter's reaction to the droëwors, he may just agree!

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

Adorable video warms SA's hearts

Many Instagram users found the clip heartwarming and swooned over the precious little Pollard.

Seeing a future in rugby for Hunter, @callhernellyy said to Marise:

"I love how he is preserving that right leg for all the kicking it will do!"

@thesavannashop laughed and shared:

"I’m sure we can all relate. He will run in no time with a high protein snack like droëwors."

@sheilawhiteonwhite, who adored the video, remarked:

"So precious! Your baby boy is the cutest ever."

@carola_von_schauroth noted in the comment section:

"The heritage is strong in this one."

@mai_2gb, who loved Hunter's determination, told the public:

"My boy is about this age, eight months old and crawls at the speed of light. His determination was following the two sisters around."

An appreciative @mauritzcharmaine commented:

"Adorable. Thank you for sharing his milestones."

