“What in the Paw Patrol?”: SA Laughs As Cape Town Man Paraglides With Dog

A TikTokker in Cape Town shared a video of a man paragliding with his dog, taking off and flying high at Signal Hill

Paragliding is an extreme sport founded in the early 1980s where daring people run off slopes with free parachutes

After watching the clip, many members of the online community cracked jokes about what they had seen on the app

A video of a man paragliding with his dog humoured Mzansi. Images: m-imagephotography / Getty Images, @pandacay / TikTok

Some people go above and beyond to prove that dogs are truly man's best friend.

One man literally took this bond to new heights by participating in an extreme sport with his furry friend.

Man paraglides with his dog

A TikTok user, @pandacay, uploaded a bizarre video on the popular app showing how a Cape Town man took his dog with him to paraglide.

With assistance from experts at Signal Hill, the duo were off and soared above the buildings and people below.

The TikTokker jokingly wrote:

"If a dog can do it, so can you!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

What is paragliding?

The information hub Pegasus shared that paragliding is an extreme sport. It allows people to run off slopes with free parachutes. It is also one of the most fast-developed sports in the world.

Paragliding was founded in the early 1980s by people interested in aerial sports. Image: Rick Neves

To paraglide, one would take their parachute to a hill, ensuring no obstructions. The paragliding pilot would run down the hill and fly away.

People interested in this extreme sport should adhere to the following rules:

Pay attention to the wind.

Helmets should be worn on all flights.

Visibility during flights should be no less than 1 800m.

Flight areas should be suitable for flights.

Take-off and landing areas should be taken into consideration.

Pregnant women, asthma patients, and epilepsy and heart disease patients cannot paraglide.

Paragliding dog humours Mzansi

Several TikTokkers flew to the comment section to express their thoughts about the dog's sky-high adventure with its owner, making sure to crack jokes.

@danielatorino1 told app users:

"Be right back. Calling the SPCA."

@ammaarahw jokingly said:

"The dog's friends will never believe him."

@ashhermanus remarked with a laugh:

"Wait, what in the Paw Patrol is going on there?"

@jayok420 pointed out:

"That tail did not wag once."

Joking that the dog had a posh lifestyle, @zakjossie humorously stated:

"That dog also eats Woolworths' leg of lamb for dinner."

@notthatrobyn wrote in the comment section:

"Some people have too much money."

