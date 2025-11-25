Royalty Soapie Awards have excitedly its comeback for their 8th edition in 2026

It was also announced that the entries for the awards were now open, so media houses and production companies can submit their work

Royalty Soapie Awards' founder, Winnie Ntshaba, shared a few words about the theme behind the awards

Royalty Soapie Awards gear up for their 8th edition, which is set to take place in 2026. The Awards organisers have excitedly announced that the entries for the upcoming edition are open.

According to TshisaLIVE, the main award ceremony will happen in March 2026, in Johannesburg, and they have called on all production houses, broadcasters and creators to submit their work for the 2025/2026 season.

The entries will close in January 2026, with 28 categories covering acting, creativity, technical skill and innovation. However, the awards will come back with Pan-African twists as they are now open to honour top soapies and telenovelas produced outside South Africa, spotlighting African storytelling and cross-border creativity.

Awards founder Winnie Ntshaba speaks on the theme

Founder of the award, who is also a phenomenal actress, Winnie Ntshaba, spoke on the theme they chose for the awards next year, noting that it is Echoes of Tomorrow, which celebrates the power of storytelling that shapes culture and challenges the thought and inspires the next generations.

Winnie Ntshaba further mentioned how vital it is to celebrate soapies as they tell stories from our communities and also reflect the struggles and dreams we face in our daily lives.

She said:

"Our soapies reflect our communities, our triumphs, our struggles and our dreams. Echoes of Tomorrow honours the people who bring these stories to life and the future they help shape. We encourage all production houses to submit their best work and join the industry’s finest."

More info on Royalty Soapie Awards?

Welcome to the 8th Edition of the Royalty Soapie Awards, where they celebrate the talent, craft, and creativity behind South Africa’s beloved soap operas and telenovelas. This year’s theme, Echoes of Tomorrow, honours stories that go beyond the present—stories shaped by our culture, communities, and bold artistic vision.

As we look to the future, we celebrate the voices shaping African storytelling. The Royalty Soapie Awards are preparing for a milestone year, bringing excitement and emotion as we showcase South Africa’s favourite daily dramas on screens nationwide.

With Echoes of Tomorrow, we aim to create a broadcast that connects millions of viewers with the performances, stories, and stars that shape our culture and inspire what’s next.

