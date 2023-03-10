Winnie Ntshaba shared that everything is going according to plan, and she and her team are ready for the Royalty Soapie Awards

The awards founded by the House of Zwide actress will take place on Saturday, March 11, and actors can't wait to walk away victorious on the night

Winnie shared that she's happy the soapie industry is growing in Mzansi and now has over 24 soapies that employ breadwinners, including the cast and the crew

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Winnie Ntshaba is ready for the sixth annual Royalty Soapie Awards. The House of Zwide actress founded the biggest soapie awards in Mzansi.

Winnie Ntshaba is ready for the sixth annual Royalty Soapie Awards. Image: @winnie_ntshaba

Source: Instagram

Royalty Soapie Awards to take place on March 11

The House of Zwide actress' awards will take place on Saturday, March 11. The former Generations star explained the aim of the awards. She said she aims to encourage thespians to always be at their best when they take on their roles in the soapies.

Winnie Ntshaba is happy soapie industry is growing

Winnie Ntshaba told TshisaLIVE she wants actors and actresses to put their best foot forward whenever they step in front of the camera. The Herd actress further shared that she's happy the industry is growing because there were only a few shows when she founded the awards. The star said over 24 soapies are competing for the top prize at this year's ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Winnie said they're not only awarding the best in the game but also changing people's lives. The actress still works with the same dedicated team she started with when the awards were launched in 2014.

Nomcebo Zikode bags another award, Forbes Women Africa honours Grammy-winning singer

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomcebo Zikode continues to bag awards. The Jerusalema singer took to her timeline to share that she was recognised by Forbes magazine.

The Grammy-winning artist shared that Forbes Women Africa honoured her with a Top Entertainer Award on her Instagram page. The vocalist shared that three years ago, she didn't imagine herself travelling the world and winning top international awards.

The star thanked the magazine for recognising her with the prestigious accolade. Nomcebo bagged a Grammy on February 6 for her contribution to Bayethe - a song she worked on with Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News