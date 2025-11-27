Gospel singer Betusile Mcinga relived the night his mother, Lusanda Mcinga, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award

The legendary Gospel superstar was honoured at the Crown Gospel Music Awards over the past weekend

Mcinga, from the Lusanda Spiritual Group, accepted her high honour in a wheelchair as she battles a health crisis

Betusile Mcinga spoke proudly of his mother, Lusanda Mcinga, after winning the Lifetime Achievement Award. Image: Betusile Mcinga

Betusile Mcinga is a proud son after witnessing his mother, Lusanda Mcinga, beat all odds to accept her high honour.

The Lusanda Spiritual Group vocalist had a life-changing moment at the Crown Gospel Music Awards.

Lusanda's award came as a shock

Betusile Mcinga, who is walking in his mother's footsteps, relived the special night at the urban International Convention Centre (ICC). On Facebook, he said he had hidden the news from his mom and tricked her into attending the ceremony, with hopes that she would witness her son sing her songs.

"So we had to keep this honorary award as a surprise from Baby. I told her that I’m invited to sing her songs at the Crown Gospel Music Awards, so I wanted her to be there when I’m performing," he said.

Little did she know that she would be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"She said, 'No, my boy. I will watch you on the TV. I cannot sit there the whole night.' I told her that it's very important. 'I really want you there. You will not stay the whole night.' She ended up agreeing. When we arrived there, she kept askign when will I take to the stage. I told her that I would perform at the end of the program," he laughed.

Lusanda Mcinga was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. Image: Lusanda Spiritual Group

Betusile said that this moment was life-changing for her, as she was in high spirits ahead of her surgery.

"When she heard her name being called, Yhoo, she cried so much. Oh this has lifted her spirit, and now she is ready for her healing journey, and we trust God for speedy recovery," he revealed.

Betusile thanked the organisation for placing his mom in such high regard, mentioning Bishop Nkambule, the husband of the late Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambuke, who founded the awards.

"Thank you, Crown Gospel Music Awards, for this amazing gesture. Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, Ninny Mbelu, shout out. A big shout-out to the MEC of Arts and Culture in KZN and our very own MEC Sibulele Ngongo, Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, Mesuli Zanemvula Ngqondwana and her Doctor Mpumzi Villagepope Mdledle. They are doing their best to help us during this season. Thank you, Bazalwane, for your prayers and support," he stated.

