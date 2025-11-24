Lusanda Spiritual Group lead singer Lusanda Mcinga accepted her Lifetime Achievement Award while in a wheelchair

The veteran Gospel singer was honoured at the Crown Gospel Music Awards for her decades-long contribution to the genre

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, she revealed that she is due for spinal surgery this week

Gospel star Lusanda Mcinga accepted her Lifetime Achievement Award in a wheelchair. Image: Lusanda Spiritual Group

At the 18th Crown Gospel Music Awards this past weekend, legendary Gospel singer Lusanda Mcinga was honoured with a top award.

Amid her health crisis, the lead singer of Lusanda Spiritual Group beat all odds to accept her Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lusanda Mcinga accept massive nod

After two years of being hosted in Johannesburg, the Crown Gospel Awards returned to Durban, at the Durban International Convention Centre. This year's ceremony was designed to honour the founder, the late broadcaster Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule.

The recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award was admitted to the hospital in Durban. However, managed to get a pass-out. The Facebook video was posted by Aviwe Avee Gqomfa with the caption:

"Thank you, Crown Gospel Music Awards, for honouring mam Lusanda Spiritual Group with a lifetime achievement award last night."

Watch the Facebook video here.

"I'm here today because I asked for a pass-out from the hospital. I'm about to undergo spinal surgery. I only ask for prayers," she said.

Surrounded by her family, including son Betusile Mcinga, the Gospel star prayed that God grant her many more years on earth. K

"In my 30 years in the music industry, I sang for God and turned people to Him through my voice. Even today, people are still coming to God because of my music. Now, I'm asking God to grant me more years, because of the work l've done for Him."

According to Daily Sun, Mcinga is due for surgery at a Durban hospital. Without divulging all of the information, the singer asked Mzansi to keep her in their prayers. She also advised her son, Betusile, to follow in her footsteps.

"My mum is admitted to one of the hospitals in Durban, and we hope that after the operation she'll be able to walk again," he said.

"For now, the doctors are still running check-ups. They've confirmed her spinal surgery will be done this week."

Earlier this year, the news publication stated that doctors were sceptical about operating on her, given her weight and age.

Gospel star Lusanda Mcinga accepted her award in a wheelchair. Image: Lusanda Spiritual Group

SA reacted to the video. This is what they said:

Happy Tandice gushed:

"I felt her message, I felt seeing her son staring and listening attentively to the love of his life. It was a good moment for our queen."

Sbongile Mabo Nkukwana reminisced:

"Ow, remember hlala kwa link she will play wth her group estoopini we would surround her yard and watch. She indeed raised us. "

