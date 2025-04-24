Lusanda Spiritual Group founder, Lusanda Mcinga, is reportedly bedridden and cannot stand up on her own

The Gospel music icon revealed that she is suffering from back pain and needs medical intervention

However, after the backlash she faced in 2022 after asking for donations, she is sceptical about asking Mzansi for help

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Lusanda Mcinga is reportedly bedridden and cannot stand on her own. Image: Lusanda Spiritual Group

Source: Facebook

Lusanda Mcinga from the popular Gospel music group Lusanda Spiritual Group is reportedly bedridden. The singer is awaiting surgery, but she is reportedly in excruciating pain.

Lusanda Mcinga facing a medical crisis

According to Snl24, the vocalist and guitarist Lusanda Mcinga is experiencing pain in her waist, neck and on her back. She explained to the blog page that the bones on her back are missing cartilage, and she is in dire need of an operation.

"Two discs need to be repaired in my back," she revealed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mcinga had an MRI in 2021; however, about four years later, she still has not gotten booked for surgery. The doctors are hoping for a change in her situation however, another test would need to be conducted to figure out a way forward.

"I am always on strong painkillers," she revealed, adding that they only make her fall asleep. "When I wake up, the pain is back."

The 61-year-old singer stated that doctors are sceptical about operating on her given her age and weight.

Gospel singer Lusanda Mcinga is allegedly bedridden. Image: Snl24/Facebook

Source: UGC

Lusanda sceptical to ask for donations

The Instikelelo singer is still able to take gigs and can travel to them, however, she cannot stand on stage. When performing, she needs to be seated at all times. She stated that her voice is not impacted by the sickness.

Hence, she is not looking to ask for donations from Mzansi. This is because in 2022, when she begged Mzansi for donations, they ignored her call.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Lusanda, like many professionals, hit rock bottom and could not sustain her life. Lusanda had lost her luxury cars after the bank repossessed them.

Her son, Gospel singer Betusile Mcinga, was helping her financially, however, she wanted to stand on her own two feet. She asked for donations to record her farewell album.

Now, Lusanda recalled this incident where people turned their backs on her, saying she is not interested in asking for help with her condition.

"I was once insulted by the public when I asked for donations to record my album. So, I do not want to ask for assistance."

Mcinga is looking for a breakthrough so she can go back to doing what she loves.

Don Mlangeni has been sick since 2024

In a previous report from Briefly News, actor Mabutho 'Kid' Sithole shared that the late, Don Mlangeni, his nephew, was sick for almost a year.

The Nawa family had confirmed his passing in a heartbreaking statement on Instagram on Wednesday, 16 April 2025.

“I do not know what the exact cause of his death was. He has not been well since August last year [2024],” said Don Mlangeni's uncle, Kid Sithole.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News