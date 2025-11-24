South African veteran actor Thapelo Mokoena recently bagged another award

The Fatal Seduction star excitedly announced his big win on social media with his fans

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with congratulatory messages

South African legendary actor Thapelo Mokoena recently landed another huge career milestone.

On Monday, 24 November 2025, the media personality who had bagged a new acting gig on SABC's new show, Pimville, excitedly announced on his Instagram page that he won big at the Emy Africa Awards.

Mokoena was honoured with the Actor of the Year Award at the prestigious ceremony, which took place in Ghana. Thapelo expressed his heartfelt gratitude as he penned a lengthy message online.

He wrote:

"ACTOR OF THE YEAR 🏆 🌏 Haven’t been able to find the words to describe the feeling & moments in Ghana this weekend. An incredible honour receiving the award for Actor of the Year. I love what I do, & I’m super grateful for the acknowledgement.

"A big thank you to the biggest Awards ceremony in Africa, the 10th @emyafrica Awards. To the global panels, the founders @kojo_soboh & team. A wonderful first time for me & endless memories made in Accra, definitely not the last.

The Fatal Seduction star further thanked everyone who has been there for him during his career.

"My brother Choc from @chocolateclothesglobal, thank you for the amazing fashion work you do & my incredible outfit 🇬🇭 @thebeikalafeng, as usual, you are always speaking life into me. It was great seeing you in Ghana, and I’m looking forward to the new book & launch coming up 📚 To every audience member out there consuming our works of Art, thank you very much. Just landed in SA now, a quick nap and straight to set."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Thapelo

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Mokoena bagging the award. Here's what they had to say below:

Actor Abdul Khoza congratulated the star:

"BIG STEPPER..Salute Kingship."

papamamar wrote:

"Nice one T! Big congrats my dear brother."

natramabulana said:

"Congratulations my friend!! This is massive!"

powell321 commented:

"Congratulations brother! Legacy!"

tumelo07 mentioned:

"Ain't no doubt about that, your work is just amazing brother... Congratulations!"

harvey_5.0 responded:

"Well deserved 🙌🙌🙌you've given us a lot this year alone."

arielyn_bassek replied:

"Role model, your steps are my lesson. Congratulations . More to come."

