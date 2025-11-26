Kharishma's team broke its silence regarding whether she will be able to perform during the Christmas and New Year holiday season following the tragic car crash

This update came days after Kharishma's brother gave an update stating that the musician was out of danger

Kharishma's manager warned prospective clients and fans about the situation and provided an official contact number for inquiries

Kharishma’s team updated fans on festive season performances. Image: Vocalist Kharishma

Source: Facebook

The management of Limpopo star Melita “Kharishma” Mogale has shared an update regarding the artist's health after the tragic car accident on Friday morning, 31 October 2025.

This update came days after Kharishma's brother, Nthekgeng Mogale, told City Press on Sunday, 16 November 2025, that the artist is out of danger and is recovering in the hospital.

Kharishma's team updates fans on festive season performances

On Wednesday, 26 November 2025, entertainment blogger Phuti Mathobela shared a statement issued by Kharishma’s management. The post was captioned:

“Singer Kharishma won't be taking any bookings this festive period as she is still healing and getting some rest. Get well, Kharimama. We love you.”

In the statement, the musician’s management announced that Kharishma will not be taking any bookings or attending any scheduled events throughout the festive season as she continues to heal from the accident that recently claimed another victim.

“After receiving updates from the family, we are officially informing all our clients and prospective clients that no bookings will be taken throughout the festive season. In addition, Kharishma will not be able to attend any events where she was scheduled to perform,” part of the statement reads.

Kharishma’s management also warned fans and prospective clients not to use a fraudulent email. They advised prospective clients to contact Kharishma’s manager via the official number: 084 282 4270.

“All enquiries or questions regarding the Kharishma brand or business must be directed to management at Kharishma Entertainment using the contact details provided at the end of this statement. Please note that the email - kharishmaentertainment@gmail.com. does not belong to Kharishma's manager, and any information distributed from that address is false,” the statement further reads.

Kharishma’s management also warned South Africans against engaging with fake social media accounts. They emphasised that Kharishma last posted on 29 October 2025. Kharishma’s management urged fans to keep the artist in their prayers as they await further updates from her family.

“We also urge everyone to stop engaging with or entertaining fake Kharishma accounts. The last time Kharishma posted was on 29 October 2025. Any account posting after that date is fake and should not be trusted. Even though what happened is beyond our control, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. Let us continue praying for our star as we await further updates from the family,” the statement concluded.

See the post below:

Kharishma bagged two SAMA nominations while recovering in hospital. Image: Vocalist Kharishma

Source: Facebook

Kharishma bags 2 nominations at the SAMAs

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Kharishma was nominated for the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The Chokeslam hitmaker is nominated for two awards for the said song, and she is up against some of the music industry's big names. All of this while fighting for her life following a car accident in Polokwane, which left one person dead.

