South African popular actress Amanda Manku became the talk of the town after exposing her father in court this week

According to media reports, the Skeem Saam actress revealed her father's confession in court on Friday, 6 February 2026

Skeem Saam fans previously comforted the star after she lost her mother and grandmother

'Skeem Saam' Actress Amanda Manku Exposes her Father in Court

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku, who plays Elizabeth Thobakgale-Seakamela, recently exposed her father in the Polokwane High Court after his shocking confession about his wife and mother-in-law.

Amanda's father, William Manku, is currently behind bars for the murders of her mother and grandmother.

The actress paid tribute to her late grandmother on her Instagram account in February 2024, after she was murdered.

"Koko wa Dimakatso ka maratha🙂. (Dimakatso's grandmother). Re go gopola ka mehla ngwana Legoabe" (We miss you daily, Legoabe's child)❤️, she wrote.

Daily Sun reported on Friday, 6 February 2026, that the actress told the Polokwane High Court that her father, William Manku, confessed to the murders of her mother and grandmother after he was arrested.

The sports personality added that her father told her that, though he didn't kill her mother and grandmother with his own hands, he was the reason they died.

South Africans comfort the actress

Moosa Marule responded:

"I am sorry, Lizzy. Be strong, God knows."

Maybem Mampa reacted:

"Nnaena (myself). I just wish Amanda strength. Ihyoo. Aowa. Marriage is the enemy to many since 1994."

Waren Kofi Kofi wrote:

"I am proud of you."

Nomasomi Fanisi said:

"Her mother is dead. I'm sure it wasn't easy to do so, but she has to do right by her mother."

KA Tle GO responded:

"I am sorry, Sesi (my sister) God will be with you."

Koketso Mothogoane commented:

"Be strong, my dear. This is a very painful moment. This won't return your mom and Granny, but standing up for justice. They will be proud of you."

Shila Moshidi said:

"That's very sad, dear. I just don't know what to say, but do whatever you think is the best for you and the lost ones. Love, God is there with you, have strength, and never lose hope."

Dikeledi Mamatshiamo Eunice reacted:

"I am sending you hugs, my dear. You are truly brave, and for that, no words can ever be enough for what you are doing. I hope for justice for your mother and grandmother."

MaHadebe Bhungane KaNsele commented:

"Sterkte vir jou baby girl,(strengths to you baby girl). Your mom is proud of you, and the truth shall set him free. Love you girl."

Ak Maneli replied:

"I am sorry, Amanda."

