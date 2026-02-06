Popular South African actress Sana Mchunu shared some hilarious advice to the ladies regarding kissing scenes

After her horrible experiences with kissing on set, the star took to Facebook to give her followers a chuckle

Social media users have urged Sana Mchunu to name and shame the culprit, as she left many people rolling on the floor

South African actress Sana Mchunu took to Facebook with a very important message about kissing on set.

The former Gomora star left many people chuckling with her post, which came unsolicited. On Friday, 6 February 2026, Mchunu jokingly asked the ladies to teach their men how to kiss the correct way.

She further added that this hurts them when it comes to kissing scenes on set.

"Ngicela nifundiseni amadoda enu ukucabuza basi act’isa kabuhlungu," she said, and this loosely translates to, "Please teach your men how to kiss. They are making our jobs hard."

Below are some of the hilarious reactions from her fans. Some found it hilarious, while others are hoping Sana would name and shame the bad kissers throughout her acting career.

Zee's Cosy Corner said:

"Ncoooooh ways!!!! I thought I was the only person facing that, sies, how are these men kissing you?"

Zanele Cilliah Samanisi asked:

"Heh, what is mama saying?"

Hloni Nxumalo Hloni Nxumalo asked:

"Aibo kanti niya do that yin for sure ngampela my ask. My worry."

Chris Voocy Ntombela advised:

"Excuse me? Out themm ma'am."

Tutu Mbanjwa Bhadela laughed:

"I can already imagine who this message is meant for."

Ntombi Ka Yise laughed:

"This combo sells in real time."

dla KaNjozmane Gamede said:

"Lol, this message was shared by someone who wanted a good time on air, but instead was given someone who does not know anything."

Asiphe Memani joked:

"Liess, Jack Mabaso will not be a problem because he bites people."

All about Sana Mchunu's journey

Sana Mchunu had her first brush with acting when she was accompanying her friend, Winnie Khumalo, to an audition. After being invited to audition, Sana nailed it, and she later got booked for a major part.

"Fortunately, I got the role. Since that day, I've never looked back."

She also revealed that she was a mother of 5 at the tender age of 25. Mchunu has since appeared on Gomora and Generations: The Legacy.

Sana Mchunu heartbroken by Nandi Nyembe's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, popular Generations: The Legacy actress Sannah Mchunu was heartbroken by the passing of legendary actress Nandi Nyembe.

In April 2025, Mchunu made headlines for assisting Nyembe with groceries. She has now reacted to Nyembe's passing.

She gave fans heartwarming updates whenever someone would assist the family. Some even gave Mchunu her flower, like Mateshflourist, who said:

“Love and support is what she needed, look at the progress she made within three days of love. Keep it up, mam Sana.”

