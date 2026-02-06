South African reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni recently shared some good news with her fans and followers

The former Izingane Ze'Sthembu cast member announced that she will be graduating with distinctions from UNISA soon

This has been Nciweni's greatest achievement this year, ever since she left her relationship with Sbindi Mseleku

Sana, things have been rosy and looking great for the popular reality TV star, Vuyokazi Nciweni, as she recently shared a huge milestone that she has achieved since she left her toxic relationship with Sbindi Mseleku and the controversial Chef, Xolani Sabelo.

On Thursday, 5 February 2026, the former Izingane Ze'Sthembu cast member, who previously went under the knife in Turkey to get her mommy makeover, excitedly announced on her Instagram stories that she was soon to be graduating with distinctions from UNISA.

"The golden message has arrived. Your girl Vee is graduating with distinctions. Finally!! It wasn’t easy, BUT I DID IT. You can too, it’s not too late," she wrote on her Facebook status.

Netizens congratulated the star on her achievement

Shortly after she made the announcement regarding her achievement on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Thobile Malinga Tshabalala said:

"Why am I chopping onions, Oh Vee, Congratulations babe, congratulations."

Boitumelo Mathoto Sikhosana wrote:

"Educated mommy...That is why you move and start over."

Princy Nto commented:

"Baphi abo she's not educated? Congratulations to our girl, you did your thing quite well done."

Becoming better 06 responded:

"Life is not about how fast you start, but how the end is going to be, so don't worry when others are ahead of you. Just keep on doing what you have been doing."

Darkskinned Hun replied:

"Haibo Vuyoyou didn't tell us that you're happy. Looks like you're winning left, right and centre. Congratulations, my love."

LondyMaps Bucslady MaZikode Mahlaba stated:

"Congratulations, my love, I'm so happy for you sthandwa sami."

Vuyo Nosindwa shared:

"Congratulations, my name. God loves you unconditionally."

Vuyokazi Nciweni's surgeries

The single mother of two was candid with her followers throughout her cosmetic surgery journey, revealing that she used the services of Mono Cosmetic Surgery in Istanbul.

Nciweni has undergone several procedures apart from a tummy tuck, and they are breast lift surgery and 360 lipo (360-degree liposuction). This procedure involves the removal of fat from the abdomen, love handles and the back.

