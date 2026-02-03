South African actress Amanda Manku's father made a shocking confession in court this week

The Skeem Saam actress' father is charged with the murders of her mother and grandmother

William Manku previously claimed that he was forced to write a confession, but he has now changed his tune

‘Skeem Saam’ star Amanda Manku’s father made a confession in court. Image: Amandamanku

Source: Instagram

While his confession was being read out in court, William Manku, the father of actress Amanda Manku, bowed his head in shame.

On the first day of trial, Manku allegedly made a confession regarding his wife and mother-in-law's murders.

William Manku confesses to murders

On Tuesday, 3 February 2026, Manku and the other co-accused in the murder trial, appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court.

Manku stands accused of ordering the hit on Gladys Manku, his ex-wife, and Lettie Maphothoma, who was his mother-in-law.

According to Daily Sun, William made a chilling confession, about he approached hitmen to murder his mother-in-law. To his surprise, the men got back to him, revealing that they murdered two women, one of them being his wife.

It all allegedly started when Manku confided in his friends about his grandmother, who then advised him to kill her. They had recommended a man named Eric, who could carry out the murders.

"One of the men advised me to kill my mother-in-law. I saw it as a good decision and asked them how I could do that. They told me there was a man called Eric who could help. They took me to him, and he agreed to do the job. He gave me a price, which I cannot recall," he allegedly said.

He explained that he instructed the men on where they would find Lettie, but they ended up killing Gladys in the double-murder.His girlfriend, who he used her car to travel to Limpopo to show the hitmen the target's residence.

Why the sudden change of tune? Well, Manku allegedly wants his girlfriend to get released, claiming she knew nothing about the plan.

"I would like my girlfriend to be released. I take responsibility for everything. She was not involved and had no knowledge of what I was doing. I believe I have said everything relating to this matter."

This seems like a change in tune because on October, William Manku allegedly stated that cops forced him to confess to the murders.

"He said I was stupid, and they told me to confess. The officer further said that if I did, he was going to make sure that my girlfriend gets released, and I would also get a lesser sentence."

Amanda Manku's look-alike trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Social media is buzzing over the resemblance between Amanda Manku and her lookalike

The Skeem Saam star's twin, who also happens to be a famous actress, shared their side-by-side photos, and fans couldn't believe how much they looked alike

Many believe that the women could pass as twins, while others are convinced they were looking at pictures of the same person

Source: Briefly News