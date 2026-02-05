Kwesta and Yolanda recently spoke about their decades-long romance and the secret to maintaining their long-standing love

The couple share two kids, and in a recent interview, spoke about their home life and how they first met

Their inspiring story resonated with fans and peers alike, who flooded the comment section with words of admiration for the Vilakazis

Kwesta and his wife, Yolanda, opened up about their secret to maintaining their 15-year romance. Image: yonessalvv

Source: Instagram

Kwesta and his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, recently opened up about their enduring love ahead of their 16th anniversary.

The famous couple spoke in an interview with Clicks for their February/ March issue about their relationship, which apparently started on the set of Kwesta's music video around 2010.

According to the pair, Kwesta, real name Senzo Vilakazi, was shooting a video for one of his songs, where Yolanda was cast as his love interest. They soon fell in love, and their on-screen love turned into a real-life romance.

Two years into their relationship, still finding their feet in their respective careers, then 22-year-old Yolanda fell pregnant with their first-born, Khai, a time the businesswoman/ influencer described as scary.

"We were both young, and I was really scared. I didn't know how I would tell my dad, who is very strict."

However, Yolanda revealed that Kwesta's reaction to the pregnancy, as well as his actions, reassured her that everything would be okay. She said this was when she knew that her then-boyfriend was the man for her.

"I knew he was the one because of how he handled that whole situation. Kwesta was excited about the baby. It's how he was, and is, as a father, that made me realise this was the man I was going to marry."

Kwesta and his wife, Yolanda, said choosing each other was the key to maintaining a long and healthy relationship. Image: yonessalvv

Source: Instagram

Reflecting on the experience, the Ngud' rapper said it gave him a sense of purpose and drive to make a success out of his music career.

Nine years after their daughter was born, Kwesta's uncles visited Yolanda's family to negotiate her lobola and officially kick off the process for their traditional wedding.

In 2026, the pair will mark 16 years together and seven years of marriage. When it comes to keeping the love alive, the Vilakazis shared their secret to keeping their relationship happy and healthy: choosing each other.

"It's not to say we don't fight, but when we do, it's from a place of having chosen each other and continuing to," said Kwesta.

Their love story inspired fans and followers, who took to the comment section to gush over their journey.

See Kwesta and Yolanda's pictures below.

Social media shows love to Kwesta and Yolanda

Fans and peers gathered in the comment section, gushing over the pair's romance and drawing inspiration from their story.

Rapper KidX cheered:

"The V's!"

khanya_greens said:

"Love this couple so much."

nkosazana_kanxele admired:

"Oh, but love is such a beautiful thing. To love and be loved."

lawrancia9703 wrote:

"My favourite couple."

yung_undefeated posted:

"Inspiration!"

Kwesta and Yolanda serve couple goals

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared how the love between Kwesta and his wife has inspired fans.

Dubbed "couple goals" by online admirers, the pair's romance and support for one another has been widely regarded by supporters.

Source: Briefly News