Power couple Kwesta and his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, have been together for 15 years and have two children

The Mayibabo hitmaker and his wife weren't shy in 2025 to show their love to anyone who was looking

The many times the couple publicly showed their love and made headlines are discussed in this report

Kwesta and his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, served real couple goals in 2025. Image: Kwesta Dakar

Source: Instagram

Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi marked 15 years of love and partnership, showcasing the strength of their bond as they navigate family and fame together.

From social media posts to public appearances, Kwesta and Yolanda have demonstrated their affection, turning heads and capturing hearts with their love story in 2025.

The couple's presence at various events spotlighted their unity, making them a fan favourite amongst followers who admire their relationship.

Social media shows love to the couple

Through heartfelt posts and candid snapshots, Kwesta and Yolanda have embraced their journey, sharing close-knit glimpses of their family life and romance.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The couple parents together

As devoted parents, Kwesta and Yolanda balance the demands of their careers with raising their two children, often celebrating their family's milestones publicly, reinforcing their status as relationship role models.

Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi's union is an absolute goal

Kwesta has been in a long-term relationship with his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, since around 2010.

They met when she appeared as a video vixen in one of his shoots.

Their story stands out in the entertainment world for its stability as they've been together for 15 years as of late 2025, with Kwesta frequently sharing heartfelt tributes to her on social media and in interviews.

Kwesta often describes their relationship as "far from perfect but closer to each other".

Their relationship emphasises growth through ups and downs, parenting, and mutual support.

Kwesta spoke about how becoming parents strengthened their bond, and he prioritises family life, putting his wife and daughters first while balancing his music career.

Unlike many celeb stories filled with drama, Kwesta keeps things relatively low-key and positive, with fans often calling them an inspiring couple in SA hip-hop.

Who is Kwesta married to?

Yolanda Vilakazi is a South African entrepreneur, influencer, content creator, and businesswoman, best known publicly as the wife of acclaimed rapper Kwesta, whose real name is Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi.

She's originally from Westville in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, and has built a notable presence in her own right through her ventures and social media influence.

Yolanda is the founder and CEO of at least two businesses focused on beauty and fashion.

Kwesta is featured in a Nando's ad

Beyond being a family man, Kwesta is also a brand marketer. The latest advert he appeared on in 2025 was that of the restaurant chain, Nando's.

Kwesta's hit song Spirit was used as the soundtrack.

Nando's campaign highlighted everyday South African moments, including a viral clip of Nando's worker Rachel, whose voice mirrors Kwesta's.

Kwesta was featured in a Nando's ad. Image: Kwesta Dakar

Source: Instagram

Kwesta comments on the murder of DJ Warras

Kwesta was deeply affted by the murder of DJ Warras, taking to Twitter to call out politician Herman Mashaba.

Briefly News reported that the rapper reminded Mashaba that DJ Warras had reached out to him.

Source: Briefly News