Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku's father appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court this week

William Manku and his co-accused are charged with the double murders of his ex-wife and mother-in-law

Manku's alleged girlfriend took the witness stand, and she recounted her version of events, including the mysterious R80K, which was transferred to her

The murder trial of Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku's mother, Gladys Manku, and Lettie Maphothoma, Manku's grandmother, continued on Wednesday, 4 February at the Polokwane Magistrates Court.

William Manku, her father, appeared in court along with his co-accused, David Khoza, for the double murders. This time, another individual who was arrested and later had the charges dropped was cross-examined.

Cross-examination reveals truth behind R80K

During cross-examination, the woman in question made some allegations against the investigating officer, claiming that she was threatened to become a state witness. According to Daily Sun, she revealed that should she refuse, she would be sent back to prison.

Although she had testified in 2024, she said that the officer insisted on a new statement.

Another pressing matter was the R80K, which was sent to her by William Manku, who began a relationship with her in 2020. The money was reportedly to buy a kombi, with Manku instructing the lady to transfer R75K. When asked about the remaining R5K, she said she did not remember what it was used for.

The session ended with the witness answering questions about the nature of her and the accused's relationship. She admitted to knowing that he was married, insisting that he told her.

William Manku's confession read out in court

William Manku's chilling confession was read out in court on Tuesday, 3 October 2026. During his appearance, William spoke about how he approached hitmen to murder his mother-in-law.

He alleged that his friends advised him to use the services of Eric when he spoke about his relationship with his mother-in-law.

"One of the men advised me to kill my mother-in-law. I saw it as a good decision and asked them how I could do that. They told me there was a man called Eric who could help. They took me to him, and he agreed to do the job. He gave me a price, which I cannot recall," he allegedly said.

He also mentioned how he used his girlfriend's vehicle to travel with the hitmen to show them the residence of his "target."

"I would like my girlfriend to be released. I take responsibility for everything. She was not involved and had no knowledge of what I was doing. I believe I have said everything relating to this matter."

Back in October, William also claimed that an officer "forced" him to confess, to make sure his girlfriend would get released.

"He said I was stupid, and they told me to confess. The officer further said that if I did, he was going to make sure that my girlfriend gets released, and I would also get a lesser sentence."

