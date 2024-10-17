Amanda Manku's father, William, returned to court to hear his fate on his ongoing case

The Skeem Saam actress' dad and his co-accused are standing trial for the murder of his wife and mother-in-law

Amanda recently spoke about the loss in an interview and how it impacted her life

Amanda Manku’s dad made his way back to court for his murder trial. Images: amanda_manku

Skeem Saam actress, Amanda Manku's father made another court appearance for his murder trial.

Amanda Manku's dad goes to court

The father of Skeem Saam star, Amanda Manku, returned to the Lebowakgomo Magistrates Court on 17 October 2024 to hear his fate in his ongoing murder case.

William Manku is accused of killing his wife and mother-in-law in May 2021 along with another gunman, David Khoza.

According to DailySUN, Manku and his lawyer pleaded for bail in an affidavit, with claims that he is the sole breadwinner and needs to support his children, including a mentally unfit son:

"My children sometimes depend on neighbours for handouts. My son’s health is deteriorating."

Meanwhile, the investigating officer countered the argument by revealing that the accused neither loved nor supported his children, to begin with:

"He failed his kids and mustn’t claim that he wants to be released so that he can take care of them."

Amanda Manku speaks on mother and grandmother's killing

The Skeem Saam star opened up about the loss of her mom, Gladys and grandmother, Letty Maphothoma, saying it left a lasting impact on her.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video from an interview where Amanda, who plays Lizzy in the famous soapie, said a piece of her died with her loved ones:

"I died. I think the day they passed was the day something died in me. I was angry with God that the two women I know who were God-fearing, who placed prayer at the centre of their lives, how do they depart from my life? And in the nature in which they departed."

This is what fans said about her interview:

NormaDlamini_ was shattered:

"Tjo, when she said, 'Something in me died,' I felt that. Losing a mother is unfair."

miss_machika said:

"This is so sad, and the fact that she has to make peace with the fact that she might not get justice is even sadder."

lufunosjavo wrote:

"This is so sad. I understand when she said she died as well."

MariaMotlalile posted:

"Eish, it's so painful; you can see the pain in her eyes."

PMotswafrika responded:

"The crime in this country is infuriating."

