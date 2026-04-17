A South African woman showed people the adventure she decided to take by going to Zimbabwe

The video of the lady showing the route that she used to travel to the neighbouring country fascinated people

The lady shared other posts showing the food and general observations about the differences from South Africa

South Africans became curious after a woman showed people her travel adventures to Zimbabwe. The lady took to social media to show people what it was like to visit the country.

A South African shared an inside look at Zimbabwe while visiting. Image: @daughterofthemosthigh_16

Source: TikTok

The woman posted about her experience on 15 April 2026. Many people appreciated the woman for sharing her travel experiences.

In a TikTok post by @daughterofthemosthigh_16 she wrote that she decided to visit Zimbabwe. The lady took the trip by road and crossed through Limpopo, and she showed people photos of her journey. She also shared all the food and things she noticed while in the country. In one post, she pointed out the array of livestock that she saw in Zimbabwe. Watch the video below:

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South Africa fascinated by Zimbabwe

Many people commented on the TikTok post and shared their own experiences as people who have also travelled to Zimbabwe. People could relate to all the compliments she had for the neighbouring nation. Read the comments below:

South Africans posted their Zimbabwe visit in a TikTok video. Image: Noah Denhe

Source: UGC

Nolly Dee said:

"I love the risk route, Mina 😂 the walking over the bridge part of it.. I chit-chatted with the BMA, SAPS, Soldiers, ZRP till the end 😅"

Melissa Masango 🇿🇦 wrote:

"We went to Gwanda in 2022 from Johannesburg for a funeral lapho I did not have a passport, yeeey, when I think back, yoh , nga gembula 😂"

Abigail Shawtie 🌸 commented:

"Bathong wena am looking for my family hleee , nnyakele ba Hanyani that side bare they might be located in Plumtree. 😔"

Prophet C. Blessings added:

"There you will be safe, trust me. You can even take pics with your phone in peace."

nevergiveup shared:

"I drive to Harare every now and then, I prefer to go via Botswana as the border process is easier than the Beitbridge BP."

Barbs🇿🇦 said:

"I am in the process of relocating there as well. I bought a farm already last year, and I am just waiting for the investor application process to be finalised 🥰"

cutiiee🍯🤎 was inspired to travel to Zimbabwe:

"Always wanted someone to go to Zim with my father owns a mansion there in rural areas, it's so peaceful and the nature is top notch, it's boring alone coz my family stay in Harare."

Other Briefly News stories about South Africans and Zimbabwe

Source: Briefly News