Brown Mogotsi provided an update about whether he will appear before Parliament’s Ad Committee amid concerns over his safety

The North West businessman is alleged to be the middleman between Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

South Africans took to social media to reflect on some of the previous claims Mogotsi made, including about being a secret agent

Brown Mogotsi has agreed to appear before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee in person. Image: @TheTruthPanther

GAUTENG - Brown Mogotsi has confirmed that he will appear before Parliament’s Ad Committee in person.

The North West businessman, who has already appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, was scheduled to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee as well. Both the Madlanga Commission and the Ad Hoc are investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

Despite being called to testify before the commission, Mogotsi failed to do so, raising concerns about his safety. He previously asked Parliament to pay for his security detail to spend seven days in Cape Town, so that they could protect him.

Mogotsi changes his tune on appearing before Parliament

During an interview with the Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh Xperience podcast, Mogotsi confirmed that he finally agreed to attend the proceedings in person.

“I have agreed. They haven’t sent me a formal invitation yet, but we have spoken and confirmed,” he said.

He also explained that security arrangements had been made.

“I signed the security arrangement even though they did not conduct a threat and risk assessment. But they will take me from the airport, I’ll have someone accompanying me — but I’m definitely going,” he said.

Why is Mogotsi’s testimony considered important?

The businessman is alleged to be the middleman between Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and controversial tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi previously alleged that Mchunu disbanded the Political Killings Task Team to shield Matlala and other members of criminal cartels, as the task team was investigating them. During his appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, Mogotsi claimed that he was a secret agent working for Crime Intelligence and was actually investigating Matlala.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is allegedly linked to Vusimuzi Matlala through Brown Mogotsi. Image: GovernmentZA/ Flickr

South Africans amused by Mogotsi’s upcoming appearance

Social media users weighed in on Mogotsi’s confirmation that he will appear in person, with many recalling his previous claims. Mosidi Ramagaga said:

“I want the commissioners to ask him why he decided to shoot his own car. Eish, I so wish it gets to that part.”

Mogomotsi Molefe added:

“This guy can be a great clown any day. But the name John Wick is the one I am amused by. I thought it was only found in movies, but here it is and owned by someone.”

Melush Ngobe stated:

“If he is an agent, then I’m James Bond 007.”

Xolani Mazombe asked:

“This Mogotsi guy thinks we are all ANC comrades. How can you be ‘an agent of the country's crime intelligence’ and the head /boss of crime intelligence doesn’t know you?”

John Dileseng Rametse laughed:

“First, he was just Brown Mogotsi, a businessman. Now he’s an agent for the country’s crime intelligence. South Africa is a mafia state.”

Vho Aron asked:

“Does this one know that lying under oath is a criminal offence?”

Mogotsi admits to lying under oath

Briefly News reported that Mogotsi admitted to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he lied under oath.

The North West businessman came clean after being asked about an affidavit he made, which contained false information.

Mogotsi told Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga that he had to do certain things to execute his duties as an agent.

