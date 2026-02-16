Brown Mogotsi reignited controversy during his SMWX podcast appearance, alleging that KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi met with another alleged “Big 5” figure

Mogotsi also insisted that Mkwanazi did meet with Matlala and called for Section 205 phone records to verify the interaction

His remarks have further divided social media, with some demanding accountability and others questioning his credibility ahead of a possible appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee

GAUTENG- Fresh controversy erupted after the SMWX podcast confirmed that Brown Mogotsi appeared on 16 February 2026, placing one of the most polarising figures from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry back in the spotlight.

The North West businessman was expected to “spill the beans” on the alleged Big 5, Vusimuzi Matlala, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and whether he would make his eagerly anticipated appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

Mogotsi alleges Mkhwanazi met a ‘Big 5’ figure

During the podcast, Mogotsi claimed that Mkhwanazi held a meeting with alleged “Big 5” figure Matlala.

“Mkhwanazi did mention he had a meeting with General Mchunu and Commissioner Sibiya. However, when he concluded the July briefing, he said he would never have a meeting with a criminal, but when he met the alleged member of the Big 5, he didn't tell us. What Cat said has been corroborated by O'Sullivan,” said Mogotsi.

Mkwanazi met with Matlala

He further doubled down, insisting that Mkhwanazi did, in fact, meet with Matlala, despite earlier remarks suggesting he would never engage with alleged criminals. Mogotsi said he hopes the Madlanga Commission will request Section 205 phone records to verify the alleged interaction.

According to him, Matlala confirmed the meeting and discussed purchase orders linked to police contracts that would support claims the meeting took place.

“Cat did say that he (Mkhwanazi) wanted to talk to someone about throwing a case. They met and spoke about purchase orders, and according to Cat, Mkhwanazi was going to help him obtain more purchase orders to keep the contract," said Mogotsi.

Mogotsi thereafter questioned the integrity of both the committee and the commission, which was established to probe allegations of corruption and manipulation within law enforcement structures.

“Whoever says the opposite of that narrative of General Mkhwanazi, you must check the kind of interrogation that person undergoes, either at the committee or Madlanga, he said.

ANC membership and political ties

On his ANC membership, Mogotsi pushed back against Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula’s court order and suggestions that his association with Matlala should affect his party standing.

“ Someone he (Fikile) was travelling with was criminally charged, convicted and sentenced. My involvement with Cat, who was not convicted, does not take away my membership. I am a member, and my membership expires in 2030."

He also confirmed that he campaigned for the CR17 campaign but rejected claims that this meant he was close to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I was definitely on the CR17 campaign. I criss-crossed over the whole country, but that doesn't mean I am a friend to the president."

On Morgan Maumela, he stated:

“I have never met this man; I only heard about him in the news when they were confiscating his cars

Social media reacts

@Waltz42747233 said:

"Paul has paved the way for him; he must just stop creating stories and go there to say his side of the story. This hiding and being sick make him guilty before being charged."

@TumiK46521661 stated:

"What security demands did he make to come here...I wonder."

@Hamandishe10 wrote:

"The man who started it all. South African is a movie. Ayeye! Spread the fire."

@mntumni8808 asked:

"So Sizwe, what exactly are you intending to achieve by hosting such an unserious person broer on your platform?

@Sthamber said:

"Brown Mogotsi is telling us all who to hold responsible. The Madlanga Commission and the Ad Hoc Committee of Parliament must do their job properly."

Articles on Brown Mogotsi

Brown Mogotsi explained why he did not show up before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, saying security concerns and specific conditions around his appearance weren’t addressed to his satisfaction. Parliament has since moved to subpoena him over his no-show. Mogotsi is alleged to be the link between Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

The controversial North West businessman was initially mentioned in the press briefing that KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held on 6 July 2025. This, after his implication at the Madlanga Commission, he received a deadline to respond to the serious allegations against him, which include being allegedly involved in interfering with the operations of the South African Police Service.

Brown Mogotsi said Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi met with an alleged 'Big 5' figure and Cat Matlala. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In previous news, Briefly News reported that Brown Mogotsi responded to a South African Police Service raid on his business premises in Seweding village, Mahikeng, saying police seized devices and other items under a search and seizure warrant linked to investigations discussed at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament’s ad hoc committee.

