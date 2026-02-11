Witness F will resume his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 16 February 2026

The witness has been linked to Deputy Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya

Linda Gxasheka will also return to testify at the end of the month after her appearance was postponed

Witness F will return to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry after he withdrew his court application. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Witness F will resume his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Monday, 16 February 2026.

The witness, who was previously identified as Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, initially filed an urgent application with the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to have his appearance interdicted.

Witness F is alleged to be one of suspended Deputy Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya’s trusted sergeants.

He stands accused of acting as a conduit for illicit cash, allegedly collecting money on Sibiya’s behalf from Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe, who are both alleged to be criminal cartel leaders. Matlala also admitted during his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee that he used a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer as an errand boy.

Witness F withdraws court bid

Witness F will now return to the Commission on 16 February, after he withdrew his urgent court application. He filed the application, seeking to block his appearance and interdict the display of his WhatsApp messages. He also attempted to have his testimony postponed twice, with the Commissioners granting his request once, to allow him more time to prepare.

He then testified for a few days, virtually, about his ties to General Sibiya, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and even a potential arms deal with David Mabuza’s son.

Linda Gxasheka also set to return to the Madlanga Commission

Witness F is not the only previous witness who will return to the Commission.

Linda Gxasheka, the suspended Head of Human Resources for the City of Ekurhuleni, will return to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 26 and 27 February 2026.

Gxasheka appeared briefly before the commissioners on 10 February, but the matter was postponed after her legal team submitted her 44-page supplementary statement a day before her appearance. The evidence leaders then needed more time to review and prepare for her appearance.

Gxasheka is also accused of shielding Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi. Before her brief appearance, the Head of Legal and Risk Services, Advocate Kemi Behari, also appeared before the Commission.

Advocate Behari is also accused of shielding Mkhwanazi and benefitting financially from doing so.

Linda Gxasheka, the suspended Head of Human Resources for the City of Ekurhuleni, will also return to testify before the Commission. Image: @newsnoteSA

Source: Twitter

Suliman Carrim attempts to interdict his appearance

Briefly News reported that Suliman Carrim took the Madlanga Commission to court in an urgent bid to block a subpoena requiring him to appear.

The North West businessman was implicated in testimony linking him to alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Carrim is set to appear before the commission on Friday, 6 February 2026, but is banking on a court to prevent that from happening.

