Acting IPID Head Tells Madlanga Commission That Evidence Against Julius Mkhwanazi Is Overwhelming

GAUTENG – Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi could soon find himself in further hot water, according to Thuso Keefelakae.

Keefelakae, the acting Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head, has promised that prosecuting authorities are close to making a decision on the fraud and corruption charges against Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi, the suspended Ekhurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief, is at the centre of a scandal involving Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. Mkhwanazi is accused of facilitating blue lights for Matlala's Cat VIP security company.

The story came to light after News24's Jeff Wick detailed how Matlala, the controversial tenderpreneur, managed to secure blue lights for his vehicles through his relationship with Mkhwanazi. The suspended EMPD Deputy Chief denied the allegations, claiming that everything was done above board.

What did Keefelakae say about Mkhwanazi’s case?

Testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, Keefelakae said that the evidence against Mkhwanazi was ‘overwhelming.

Keefelakae was also asked about why the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had not decided on the case two years after IPID recommended that Mkhwanazi should be prosecuted. Apart from being suspended, Mkhwanazi has not been disciplined as yet.

Keefelakae explained that the delay was caused by Section 205 ‘dependencies’ but added that it was a good thing because of the quality of the case against Mkhwanazi.

"It was quite a good case in the sense that, much as it may appear that there was a delay, I am very much comforted by the quality that eventually came out of that investigation," he said.

He added that it was a pity he could not disclose any further information about the case, as he was discussing it on a public platform.

What else you need to know about Mkhwanazi

