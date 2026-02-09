Advocate Khemraj Behari responded to allegations that he received a bonus for protecting Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi

Commissioner Mkhwanazi faces allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and irregular promotions within the department

Social media users weighed in on Advocate Behari's testimony, sharing mixed reactions to his explanation

GAUTENG – Advocate Khemraj Behari has denied allegations that he received a salary bonus for protecting Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi.

Behari, the head of legal for the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (EMM), was placed on precautionary suspension with full pay in December 2025, over the scandal surrounding Commissioner Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi, the acting deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), is at the centre of corruption allegations at the municipality. Mkhwanazi is facing allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and irregular promotions within the department.

Despite the serious allegations against him, senior officials did not discipline the acting deputy chief. Many of the allegations only made headlines following Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s press briefing on 6 July 2025 and the establishment of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Advocate Behari denies receiving a bonus for shielding Commissioner Mkhwanazi

During his appearance on 9 February 2026, Advocate Behari addressed the R600,000 salary increase he received, and whether it was for failing to implement disciplinary action against Mkhwanazi. A previous Madlanga Commission witness alleged that Advocate Behari received the increase for protecting Mkhwanazi, noting that he was less than a year in his new role.

The suspended legal head explained that he was working as the divisional head for by-law and compliance, but earned less after getting a promotion and becoming the head of legal. He said he brought it up with the city manager that he was taking a pay cut despite being promoted and having more responsibility.

"Then there was a full process through the remuneration committee, which, when they made a decision, they moved to the mayoral committee, and the mayoral committee approves those increases based on our submissions,” he stated.

South Africans react to Advocate Behari’s explanation

Social media users weighed in on the suspended legal head’s explanation, sharing mixed reactions to it.

David Mzimbovu stated:

“Did you guys expect him to just agree to those accusations? Of course, he was going to deny them. Denial seems to be a very powerful tool for government officials.”

Hloks Molaudi asked:

“Then what was it for?”

Maureen Lubbe suggested:

“Give an increase to the poor pensioners.”

Gary Fraser asked:

“Who gets that size salary increase?”

Bruce Kendall stated:

“Bunch of thieves of the highest order.”

Zuraida Raya Hardien questioned:

“Did I read correctly? R600k per month for doing absolutely nothing? Robbery.”

