Paul O’Sullivan told the media that there are three rogue generals in the police who deserve to be in jail

The forensic investigator made allegations against Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and others

South Africans weighed in on O'Sullivans claims, questioning why he omitted one notable name

Paul O’Sullivan claimed that General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was part of a rogue group of police who should be in jail. Image: @Thabo_kganakga/ @joy_zelda

WESTERN CAPE – Paul O’Sullivan has claimed that Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and Major General Fannie Masemola are a gang of rogue police officers who belong in prison.

The forensic investigator made the statement before his scheduled appearance in front of Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee in Cape Town. O’Sullivan is appearing before the committee on 10 February 2026, as it continues probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

The allegations were made by General Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, who claimed that the Political Killings Task Team was disbanded to shield criminal cartels in the country.

Paul O’Sullivan made allegations against Major General Fannie Masemola and Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA

O’Sullivan discusses rogue elements in the police

Speaking outside of Parliament before his scheduled appearance, O’Sullivan maintained that there were rogue elements within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

He noted that within the past 25 years, 15 generals and 18 brigadiers were facing criminal charges. O’Sullivan claimed that the SAPS members were facing charges thanks to his investigations.

He then turned his attention to what he described as rogue officers.

“Now we have a couple of rogue generals, like Khumalo, Mkhwanazi, and Masemola. The three of them, the gang of thieves, all belong in prison. And hopefully after I’ve given my evidence, they will start seeing that,” he said.

It's not the first time that he's made allegations against General Mkhwanazi.

South Africans react to O’Sullivan’s claims

Social media users weighed in on the forensic investigator’s allegations, with some noting that he was no longer worried about his safety, while others noted that he didn’t mention Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya.

@sharonshibe stated:

“This man is going to destroy the little credibility that is left of that Ad Hoc Committee.”

@VUNAMAKUNI said:

“Notice how he is shielding General Sibiya and General Lebeya, that we have hard proof of criminality. Sadly, journalists don't question him about this.”

@dinana_r suggested:

“He must go to the Madlanga Commission also. I want Mr Chaskalson to tell him that he's lying.”

@sirboring_26 added:

“These rogue elements are not under his control or allowing themselves to be blackmailed by him, so now he's pretending to be some sort of saviour while being a detective for hire.”

@DaveLamula said:

“He is talking rubbish, this thug. He just hates black cops. Every black cop is corrupt, according to him. He can’t implicate Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and General Masemola without genuine evidence.”

@Mivusiwe noted:

“Hang on. he doesn't look scared or fearful for his life while standing there spewing gossip.”

@MazwiZuma agreed:

“So, he’s no longer concerned about his security.”

General Mkhwanazi sues O’Sullivan for R5 million

