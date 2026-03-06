A Pietermaritzburg mother and daughter were tragically murdered in a suspected domestic violence incident on 3 March 2026

A 34-year-old man, who is understood to be the partner of the mother, will appear before a court soon for the brutal murders

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the heartbreaking murders, sharing emotional tributes to the family

34-year-old Christina Joseph and her 15-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Hemmero, were found dead in their home. Image: Matthew Smith

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – The tragic murder of a Pietermaritzburg mother and daughter has left South Africans reeling.

34-year-old Christina Joseph and her 15-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Hemmero, were found dead in their Woodlands home on Tuesday evening, 3 March 2026. The murder is believed to be a domestic violence incident.

The suspect, a 34-year-old male, attempted to take his own life and remains under police guard in a hospital.

Mother and daughter found dead

Police have since provided more information about the murder, explaining that Joseph’s body was found in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds. Her daughter’s body was found dead in her bed.

Police believe that the teenager was strangled before her mother returned home from work. The suspect is expected to appear in court once he is discharged from the hospital, while Christina and Brooklyn will be laid to rest on Saturday, 7 March 2026.

A 34-year-old suspect is under police guard and will appear in court for the murders once he is released from the hospital. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Ward councillor weighs in on the murders

Ward 32 councillor, Scott Middleton, weighed in on the murders, saying that they devastated the close-knit Woodlands community.

" Brooklyn was 15 years old, in the prime of her life, and a very respectful young lady in the community. The mom and the daughter had a very close relationship as mother and daughter.

“We call on the law enforcement to investigate these horrific murders without fear or favour, speedily and obviously professionally, so the perpetrator can face the full might of the law," he said.

South Africans react to the murders

Social media users weighed in on the murders, shared emotional tributes to the mother and daughter.

Merle Marillier said:

“Heartfelt condolences once again to the Hemmero Family. I pray that the comfort of the Holy Spirit will be tangible. I cannot begin to imagine what you are going through.”

Mark Dennis stated:

“This really broke me. Brooklyn was in my class in Grade 4 and Grade 7. What a pleasant child. Brooklyn, many hearts are broken. Rest in peace, my child.”

Cheryl Lorna Martens exclaimed:

“It angers me to the core that there are people out there who go on killing sprees the way it has been happening. The death penalty must be brought back. My sincere condolences to this family who have lost two beautiful people.”

Besternay Cristallides said:

“Goodness, so many deaths and such cruel deaths in SA. Women are not safe in SA.”

Clever Kids added:

“Women really need to know their worth when they choose who enters their hearts and homes.”

Mother and daughter found dead

Briefly News reported that a mother and her daughter, who had been reported missing in Limpopo, were found brutally murdered.

The 31-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter were reported missing on 19 May 2025 by the police in Thohoyandou.

Police arrested two suspects in connection with the murder, one of whom is the boyfriend of the deceased.

Source: Briefly News