The rugby community has been thrown into mourning once again in 2026 as young rugby player Will Allen dies at the age of 23 after being involved in a tragic accident.

Rugby youngster Will Allen passed on at the age of 23 after being involved in a tragic car accident. Photo: Steve Haag

Allen is known to be a lovely figure at his club, West Norfolk Rugby Club, and he is fondly called "Canada" by his teammates and staff.

The youngster's death leaves a big void at West Norfolk Rugby Club as he played in the prop position, and he has always made himself available to play while also showing commitment and being exceptional during training sessions.

Allen dies after van smashes into tractor

According to Eastern Daily Press, Allen sustained critical injuries following a collision between a van and a lorry on Constitution Hill, close to King’s Lynn, on Friday, February 27, 2026.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:55 am after reports of a crash involving a white Ford Transit van and a Volvo tractor unit pulling a trailer.

The 23-year-old, who had been driving the van, was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital but sadly later died from the injuries he sustained from the tragic incident.

West Norfolk Rugby Club prop Will Allen passed away in England. Photo: West Norfolk Rugby Club

Norfolk rugby club pays tribute to Allen

West Norfolk Rugby Club confirmed the heartbreaking news on their official page on Facebook. They announced the death of Allen and also paid tribute to their ever-present prop, affectionately known within the club as “Canada” on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

The King’s Lynn-based side described Allen as someone who had been part of the West Norfolk family for many years, saying his loss will be felt not only in the front row but throughout the club community.

They remembered him as a “gentle giant” whose kindness and character made him a beloved figure at the club, adding that he embodied everything it means to be a true clubman.

The club also extended its condolences to Allen’s family and close friends as they navigate this difficult period.

West Norfolk said details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared at a later stage, encouraging members of the rugby community to support one another, raise a pint of Guinness, and celebrate the life of one of the club’s most memorable personalities.

The King’s Lynn-based club were joined by rugby fans worldwide in mourning the death of Allen on social media.

John Williams said:

"Rest in peace, Canada. Great lad and always gave 100%…..both on and off the pitch!!! 🏉🍺❤️."

Charlotte Trenowath shared:

"Shocked and saddened. Had some good laughs with him last season, condolences to all his family and friends and to Wests. RIP Will."

Sean Brundle wrote:

"Rest In Peace, Canada, definitely always there for whoever needed him, the larger life character that will leave an everlasting impression on everyone. Was and honour to don the shirt with you, big fella, through the highs and lows of rugby."

Perry Dawson commented:

"Terribly Sad news. Will had an infectious personality and always had time for a chat. Always up for a party with that big Canadian grin on his face. RIP, Big fella. Sincerest condolences from the Dawsons to his family and all the brotherhood at West Norfolk."

Stuart Burgess added:

"Don't know what to say, you'll certainly be missed about the house like a surrogate son. Rest In Peace, Will. Love you, Canada."

