An Italian golfer who suffered a horrific accident in a Stellenbosch elevator last Wednesday during the SA Open has shared an encouraging update on his recovery. The two-time European Tour winner, Andrea Pavan, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, following successful surgery.

Pavan posted an emotional update on Instagram, alongside a picture of him in a wheelchair with his wife, Audra, by his side. He wrote,

“Today was a big day. It truly feels like a miracle to be able to walk and start to do some basic activities, although at a very slow and careful pace.”

Gratitude and ongoing recovery in South Africa

Pavan expressed his gratitude to the medical staff at Mediclinic, as well as the teams at the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour, and the players and caddies who visited him in the ICU during the tournament. He also thanked friends, family, sponsors, and well-wishers for their messages, prayers, and support, apologising for not being able to respond to everyone yet, and said his heart was “overwhelmed with love and joy.”

He added that he felt God’s hand on his recovery and acknowledged that the road ahead would be long, but said the little progress he had made so far was very encouraging.

Pavan confirmed he would remain in South Africa for another five weeks to continue rehabilitation for his shoulder and back injuries, along with other bruises and secondary injuries, before continuing the recovery journey once he returned home. He will stay in accommodations provided by South African billionaire Johan Rupert and his wife Gaynor.

Surgery and support from DP World Tour

In a statement released on Friday, Pavan confirmed he had undergone surgery on Wednesday evening and was recovering well in the hospital. He said,

“I would like to say a big thank you for all the kind words and wishes I have received over the last 48 hours. I had surgery on my shoulder and my back on Wednesday evening, and I am currently recovering in the hospital. I now have a lot of rehab and hard work ahead of me, but the care I have received so far from the Mediclinic hospital staff has been incredible, as has the support from the DP World Tour, the Sunshine Tour and all their staff here in Stellenbosch. I am also very grateful for all the help Johann Rupert and his wife Gaynor have given me.”

