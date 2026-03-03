A 20-year-old man is reportedly fighting for his life after a devastating car accident, which happened on 21 February 2026, left him critically injured

Tristan Jansen van Vuuren, from Mbombela, was with his four friends when the tragedy occurred, which left him with severe brain trauma and seizures

He has been admitted to the Rob Ferreira Hospital, where doctors are working round the clock to stabilise him

Tristan is currently fighting for his life at a hospital in Mpumalanga after a tragic accident. Image: Supplied

The young man has received a blood transfusion and is awaiting a CT scan to assess the bleeding and swelling in his brain.

Tristan’s family have come out to say that they are uncertain about the severity of the injuries he has sustained, as he has not woken up yet. The 20-year-old is under heavy sedatives to help give his brain the best chance to heal. It is reported that he is also scheduled to undergo a tracheostomy to assist with breathing and support his care.

The focus shifts to Tristan’s long-term rehabilitation

Initially launched to fund an urgent hospital transfer, Tristan’s crowdfunding campaign has shifted its focus to the extensive aftercare he will need. While he remains under the care of a private neurosurgeon, the family is preparing for long-term intervention required for traumatic brain injuries. The R500K goal on BackaBuddy reflects the anticipated costs of neurological care and recovery support through M-Care.

A critical wait for recovery in Mpumalanga

Tristan remains in a fragile, sedated state, monitored hour by hour by his medical team. While his condition is stable, there are no new developments regarding his responsiveness. His loved ones are staying by his bedside, weathering the emotional storm while waiting for him to regain consciousness. The one thing they want the public to know is that: “Tristan is fighting for his life.” They promised to share updates on his condition.

The Mpumalanga community has been showing Tristan's family love and support. Image: Alex Green

Community rallies behind the fighting youngster

With nearly R300K already raised, the Mbombela community has begun pouring in prayers to carry the family through their darkest moments. Every donation is saved for the resources that Tristan will need the moment he opens his eyes. His family remains hopeful, adding, “We humbly ask that you continue keeping Tristan in your prayers. If you are able, please assist us in raising the funds he will desperately need for rehabilitation and recovery." They said this, holding firmly to the belief that he will wake up.

