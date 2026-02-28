A two-time DP World Tour champion has been ruled out of a major event in South Africa following a serious off-course accident

The 35-year-old sustained significant shoulder and spinal injuries and required immediate surgical intervention

Fellow professionals, tournament officials and leading figures in the golf world have rallied around him as he begins a lengthy recovery process

Italian golfer Andrea Pavan has spoken publicly for the first time since suffering serious injuries in a freak elevator accident ahead of the Investec South African Open Championship in Stellenbosch.

Andrea Pavan tees off on the 6th hole during round one of the Qatar Masters 2026 golf tournament at the Doha Golf Club. Image : Noushad Variyattiyakkal

Source: Getty Images

The 35-year-old fell three floors down an open lift shaft at his private accommodation near Stellenbosch Golf Club on Wednesday 25 February 2026. Pavan had been scheduled to compete in the prestigious DP World Tour event before the incident ruled him out.

Reports indicate that after pressing the lift button, Pavan briefly returned to his room to collect an item. When he came back, the lift car had reportedly moved to another floor, but the door had not fully closed, leading to the fall.

The father of three was rushed to the hospital with significant injuries to his shoulder and back, including fractures to several vertebrae.

Andrea Pavan undergoes surgery after elevator accident

In a statement released on Friday, Pavan confirmed that he underwent surgery on Wednesday evening and is now recovering in the hospital.

“I would like to say a big thank you for all the kind words and wishes I have received over the last 48 hours,” he said.

“I had surgery on my shoulder and my back on Wednesday evening, and I am currently recovering in the hospital.

“I now have a lot of rehab and hard work ahead of me, but the care I have received so far from the Mediclinic hospital staff has been incredible, as has the support from the DP World Tour, the Sunshine Tour and all their staff here in Stellenbosch.

“I am also very grateful for all the help Johann Rupert and his wife Gaynor have given me.”

Pavan added that the last two days had been difficult but said he was in very good hands and deeply appreciative of the visits and messages from players, caddies and Tour officials.

DP World Tour players rally around Andrea Pavan

Support has poured in from across the golfing world. Several DP World Tour members are among those who have contributed to a GoFundMe page set up by one of Pavan’s former college teammates to assist with medical expenses. At the time of publication, the campaign had surpassed 30,000 dollars.

“Grazie mille everyone, from me, my wife Audra, and my entire family,” Pavan said.

@kopeykin_alex:

''Heartbreaking news about Andrea Pavan, as a freak accident like that right before the South African Open is every athlete's absolute worst nightmare.''

@baxendale_laura:

''Seriously? An elevator shaft? 2024 is wild. Hope he recovers fully, but this feels like a rejected plotline from a dark comedy.''

@maeveknows:

''Is this just an unfortunate freak accident, or does it raise serious questions about event venue safety standards?''

@vizzyethyh:

''Elevator safety in 2026 and a pro athlete still falls down a shaft? That’s less a freak accident and more a reminder that infrastructure standards get ignored until someone famous gets hurt.''

Pavan is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, having lifted the title at the Czech Masters in 2018 and the BMW International Open in 2019. His immediate focus now turns to recovery and rehabilitation as he begins what is expected to be a lengthy return to full fitness.

Andrea Pavan fell and got seriously injured in an elevator accident in Stellenbosch. Image: Stuart Franklin

Source: Getty Images

The tragic news about Pavan comes just days after the South African golfing community was left reeling by the death of Phillip Gerber, a revered figure in the country’s golfing circles.

