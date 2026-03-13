As hormones shift during menopause, the body faces changes that go beyond the obvious, and some everyday nutrients could be the secret to staying strong and balanced

Maintaining muscle and supporting bone health might feel impossible, but small adjustments in your diet could make a surprisingly big impact

If you’re feeling hungrier or noticing slower energy, experts suggest a simple dietary tweak that could help you stay full, focused, and resilient

Menopause isn’t just about hot flashes and mood swings; it quietly reshapes your body in ways you might not notice until years later. Experts say one nutrient, often overlooked, can make a real difference in keeping strength, energy, and even your bones in check.

Many nutrition trends come and go, but some recommendations are rooted in real biological changes. One piece of advice that keeps popping up in health conversations is the idea that women should increase their protein intake during menopause. According to Bona Magazine, this suggestion is not just another wellness trend. Experts say it is tied to the physical changes that naturally happen in the body during this stage of life.

Menopause marks a major shift in hormones, particularly the decline of oestrogen and progesterone. These hormonal changes can affect several systems in the body. Women may experience slower metabolism, a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, changes in blood sugar regulation, and a gradual loss of bone density. One of the most significant changes is the loss of muscle mass, which tends to accelerate as women age.

Protein tips for menopause health gain

Protein is the key nutrient the body uses to build and repair muscle tissue. As the body gets older, it becomes less efficient at turning the protein we eat into muscle. That means the amount of protein that worked in your thirties may not be enough during menopause. Increasing protein intake helps the body maintain muscle and supports overall strength.

Beyond muscle health, protein also plays several other roles that become useful during menopause. It helps people feel fuller for longer, which can make it easier to manage appetite changes that sometimes occur with hormonal shifts. Experts generally recommend about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day for adults. Luckily, increasing protein intake does not have to mean completely changing the way you eat. Small changes can make a difference. Adding eggs, Greek yoghurt, legumes, nuts, or lean meats to meals can quickly boost protein levels.

Still, experts say it is important to keep expectations realistic. Protein alone will not eliminate common menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep problems, or mood changes. Those symptoms are often linked to hormones and may require medical guidance. What protein does do is support the body’s structure by helping maintain muscle and bone strength during a time when both are naturally under pressure.

