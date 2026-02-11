Organon has expanded its Women’s Health Accelerator Program to Sub-Saharan Africa to tackle critical regional challenges

JOHANNESBURG - In a significant boost for women’s health innovation on the continent, global healthcare giant Organon has launched the third edition of its Women’s Health Accelerator Program, now extending its reach to include Sub-Saharan Africa for the first time. This expansion is particularly timely for South Africa, where there are persistent challenges like high maternal mortality rates, HIV prevalence among women, and barriers to rural healthcare access.

What is the Accelerator Program?

Announced in Dubai on 2 February 2026, the program empowers digital health start-ups focused on family planning, fertility, and women’s wellness. It addresses critical unmet needs in the Middle East, Turkey, Africa (META) region, including diverse communities in South Africa.

Partnering with Flat6Labs, a leading accelerator with growing initiatives across Africa, Organon invites innovators to apply for the 2026 cohort. Successful participants will connect with regional investors, receive mentorship, and gain opportunities to build products, test markets, and refine business models. Applications are open until 12 February 2026, a tight deadline for South African entrepreneurs looking to seize this chance.

How will South Africa benefit?

South Africa faces unique women’s health hurdles that make this program especially relevant. The country grapples with high maternal mortality, driven by major obstetric hemorrhage, hypertensive disorders during pregnancy, and HIV/AIDS-related complications. Women in rural areas often encounter delays in care due to vast distances, lack of transport, and under-resourced facilities. Additionally, gender inequality, poverty, and sexual violence exacerbate issues like anaemia, communicable diseases, and limited access to family planning, with one in four women who want to delay or stop childbearing not using any method. Digital innovations supported by the accelerator could bridge these gaps through tools for earlier detection, personalised care, and expanded access.

By including Sub-Saharan Africa, the program aims to nurture solutions tailored to local needs, such as maternal health apps or fertility support in high-HIV contexts. The 2025/26 cohort will engage a broader network of experts, including academics, healthcare providers, and policy advisors, via workshops and mentoring. Previous winners and participants will return as mentors, promoting a supportive community.This expansion opens doors for South African founders to join and lead.

The initiative supports Organon’s mission to create “a better and healthier every day for every woman.” It targets gaps in women’s healthcare, from modern family planning to fertility and maternal tools. Studies suggest closing the gender health gap could add £1 trillion to the global economy by 2040, with substantial benefits for South Africa’s economy through empowered women and reduced healthcare burdens.

“By expanding our Accelerator Program across the META region, we are doubling down on Organon’s commitment to invest in innovation for women’s health,” said Ramy Koussa, Associate Vice President for Organon Middle East, Turkey & Africa.

“We believe that by supporting solutions for women’s health, we nurture game-changing health solutions and create a ripple effect of positive outcomes for communities and economies.”

Where can one sign up?

Since launching in 2022, the Accelerator has attracted around 500 applications, accelerated over 20 companies, and awarded six winners. A demo day is set for early Q2 2026, where finalists will pitch to judges, investors, healthcare professionals, partners, and Organon representatives. Three winners will be selected.

South African start-ups in women’s health tech, especially those addressing local challenges like rural access or HIV-integrated care, are urged to apply immediately via: Organon Women’s Health Accelerator Sign-Up.

