“This Looks Insane”: SA Woman Highlights Girl Power Chaos and Fun at Muddy Princess SA
- TikTok user @kauthar_cassiem shows off the Muddy Princess SA mud run, giving a lively peek into the obstacles, colour, and all-around fun of the women-only event
- Even with the bad weather, the ladies turned up and turned the course into a full-on muddy party, packed with teamwork and creative outfits
- The comments are buzzing with FOMO as viewers say they can’t wait to join the next one and be part of the action
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TikTok user @kauthar_cassiem posted on 19 April 2026, sharing a vlog at a Muddy Princess race where she arrived fully glammed as she challenged herself to complete the course with a full face of make-up. The women-only mud race was packed and vibrant, with participants embracing the themed event in creative outfits ranging from fairies to bees, turning the racecourse into a colourful spectacle.
Kauther took in every moment, from the energetic warm-up to the stage performers whom she believed set the tone, describing them as the life of the party before the race began. Throughout the course, she and her sisters tackled a variety of mud obstacles, noting that they felt tougher than the previous year but still enjoyable. Despite the challenges, she completed the race, received her medal, and enjoyed the fun stands, goodie bags, and showers, adding that she’s already looking forward to returning next year and already had an outfit in mind.
Muddy Princess is about women's empowerment
Muddy Princess is a fun, women-only 5km obstacle mud run in South Africa where fitness takes a backseat to laughter, teamwork, and pure messy enjoyment. Participants run, walk, crawl, and slide through muddy obstacles in a lively, non-competitive atmosphere designed for all fitness levels.
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The event is all about girl power, as women and girls bond and let loose with friends while tackling playful challenges along the course. The mud run is held in different locations across the country and aims to celebrate confidence, fun, and unforgettable shared moments in the mud.
Commenters were experiencing FOMO
People in the comments showed strong excitement and FOMO around the Muddy Princess event, with many praising how fun and wild it looked. Others expressed interest in joining future editions, sharing their enthusiasm on @kauthar_cassiem's page.
Watch the TikTok video below:
This is what Mzansi said:
aytchdavids_ said:
"Wearing white Chucks was an insane move 😭😭😭😭"
Kim wrote:
"I'm so upset I missed it, and it looks like the next event for Cape Town is only in November 😭"
THOHIERA was impressed:
"This looks insane. I’m clearly living under a rock lol because I’ve never heard of this event before. I wish I had joined. It looked amazing!"
Chlo🤍 said:
"We were the group of bumble bees with you in the video!"
Mariam Isaacs Mohamed added:
"No, you guys were the life of the party."
رويدا
"You'd better take me with you next year, please!"
Zeenat added:
"Show us what's inside the goodie bag ✨"
Randy said:
"I have fOMO!😭"
3 More Briefly News stories on outings
- A TikTok video shows women enjoying a lively Muddy Princess SA gospel-themed event, celebrating together through music in a joyful outdoor setting.
- A woman went viral after revealing how a Gold Reef City outing turned out to be unexpectedly expensive for her family as she detailed the costs.
- A South African woman went viral after sharing a breakdown of her Switzerland trip costs, which sparked debate online about the destination's affordability.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.