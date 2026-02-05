A South African woman went viral after sharing a breakdown of her Switzerland trip costs

Her travel and spending choices sparked debate about affordability and the value of money among netizens

Social media users shared mixed reactions in the comments section over the woman’s vacation video

A South African woman has gone viral on social media after breaking down how much she spent during her trip to Switzerland, giving fellow travellers a realistic look at the costs of visiting one of Europe’s most expensive destinations.

A South African woman enjoyed a snowy moment during her Switzerland trip. Image: Tshidi Viks

Source: Instagram

In a video shared online on 4 February 2026 by the woman herself under the handle Tshidee Viks on Instagram, she explained that she paid R3,900 for her flight, noting that she was travelling from London at the time. The lawyer added that the cost would have been significantly higher if she had flown directly from South Africa.

When it came to accommodation, the traveller said she booked part of her stay one month before her trip and arranged the rest after arriving in Switzerland. "I know that is crazy," she admitted. In total, she paid R12,000 for accommodation, which she felt was reasonable considering Switzerland’s reputation for extremely high prices.

"I didn’t think this was bad for Switzerland. I think I got a really good deal," she said.

Transport was one of the biggest expenses during Tshidee Viks's trip. She explained that getting around Switzerland requires a travel pass, which allows access to various forms of public transport. She initially purchased a second-class pass, but later upgraded. The five-day travel pass cost her R7,400, which she described as expensive but necessary.

The digital creator Tshidee Viks also detailed some of the activities she enjoyed. She paid R1,100 for an eight-hour train ride, R740 to visit the Lindt Home of Chocolate, and R400 for a cliff walk experience.

Food and drinks were harder to calculate, as she ate out frequently. However, Tshidee Viks estimated that she spent around R3,200 on meals and beverages throughout the trip.

After adding everything up, the mom and wife revealed that she spent approximately R29,000 in total. Her honest breakdown sparked conversations online, with many South Africans praising her transparency and others debating whether Switzerland is worth the price tag.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman’s Switzerland trip cost breakdown

The online community had a lot to say as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the woman’s Switzerland trip cost breakdown, saying:

Massi Nokeri said:

"Oh, it’s so beautiful there😍 Definitely affordable coming from the UK. Because we would be in the pits in South Ah😂 Such a dream Tshids, I’m sooooo excited for you that you took this trip 😍."

Bonolo Mogotsi-Simão wrote:

"I’d say you did well with the budget considering how expensive it is👌🏾."

LV Fab stated:

"Oh, this is so insightful. A must try ✨👏🏽."

Nonhle Zondo replied:

"This is so insightful, thanks for sharing. What a stunning trip this was 🥹♥️ loved your content from the trip."

Anazi Ngcobo commented:

"Girl? That budget is definitely budgeting."

A South African woman posed for a picture in a white shirt and blue jeans. Image: Tshidi Viks

Source: Instagram

