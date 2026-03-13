Doro Mongy shared a mirror selfie in a revealing black one-piece swimsuit on Instagram on 13 March 2026

The swimsuit that the popular content creator wore in the mirror selfie left little to the imagination

Fans and social media users reacted with a mix of admiration, criticism, and curiosity

Doro Mongy flaunted her curves in a revealing swimsuit. Image: doromongy_empire

Source: Instagram

Content creator Doro Mongy sparked mixed reactions after showing off her curves in a skimpy swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

Doro Mongy is not shy to show off her assets. The content creator gladly did so in a series of photos shared on her Instagram account on Friday, 13 March 2026.

Controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula reshared one of Doro Mongy’s photos on his official X (Twitter) account. The post was captioned:

“Doromongy shows off her funky BBL.”

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The photo was a mirror selfie of Doro Mongy wearing a revealing black one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

You can view the photo of Doro Mongy by clicking this link.

SA roasts Doro Mongy's BBL in new thirst trap

The photo quickly gained traction on X and sparked a flurry of reactions. Some fans praised her new shape, while others questioned the outcome of her cosmetic procedure. Comparisons to fellow influencer Cyan Boujee emerged, with several users asking whether the same doctor operated on them.

Others echoed popular singer MaWhoo’s sentiments, while some accused Doro Mongy’s critics of hypocrisy, using earlier reactions to Musa Khawula’s post on Nandi Madida’s son as an example.

Here are some of the comments:

@Reignah61274 claimed:

“This BBL is not bad, it’s how she poses that makes it look like it’s botched 😌”

@Prince_Lion0213 criticised:

“BBL culture is convincing too many women that their natural bodies aren’t good enough. Real beauty was never meant to come from a surgeon’s table.”

@ta_marah7 asked:

“Is it supposed to be open like that?”

@HumoZinhle said:

“It is really funky, shem. But I understand that this is a huge improvement from her original body. She’s just glad she has shape now, any shape in fact. 😭”

@una_nene questioned:

“So, these girls don’t see anything wrong, vele? To a point where they post for the world to see?”

@Cinnamon_Guy_ said:

“The same people who were angry at Musa on that Nandi post are here cheering Musa on this post. Make it make sense? What’s with the double standards?”

@Callmembali remarked:

“I was so offended by the picture, I unfollowed her.”

@jeremansama asked:

“How long will it take for her to get a profit on this investment 🤔How much do they usually make per year?”

@Ese7391 queried;

“Is she swollen or?”

@duchessjiti asked:

“lol is it the same doctor for her and Cyan😭”

Mzansi reacted after Doro Mongy after she flaunted her curves in a revealing swimsuit. Image: doromongy_empire

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Thobejane roasted over her BBL in recent photo

Doro Mongy isn't the only popular South African whose BBL was roasted online.

Briefly News previously reported that Tebogo Thobejane's curves were criticised after she shared new photos from her day out in the United States.

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some comparing her to a certain Amapiano musician.

Source: Briefly News