In an article published on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, by Daily Sun , MaWhoo addressed the growing trend of cosmetic surgery, especially BBLs

During the interview, MaWhoo explained why women should not go under the knife to enhance their natural curves

She also shared how it feels to be one of the women nominated for the most categories at the Metro FM Music Awards 2025

MaWhoo shared why people shouldn't get BBLs. Image: mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Popular musician MaWhoo is using her voice for something other than on a hit song.

The musician, who often trends after confidently flaunting her curves in revealing clothes on social media, has shifted the conversation and is advocating for self-love and confidence, especially among women.

MaWhoo, who is in the running for 5 Metro FM Awards, sat down with Daily Sun and discussed the growing trend of people going under the knife to enhance their curves.

The 31-year-old songstress urged South Africans not to undergo surgery, especially BBLs.

"It's going to be like I'm judging people, and it's not, but you don't have to go and get a BBL done. Be yourself. God made you how you are for a reason, just be yourself," she said.

MaWhoo explains why women shouldn't get BBLs

The 2024 Song of the Year winner on Ukhozi FM explained why self-acceptance was essential. She emphasised that getting a BBL is not the answer to low self-esteem or insecurities.

"Confidence is important because you can have a BBL and not have any confidence, do you understand?" she explained.

MaWhoo, who has also shared her face without makeup, revealed that she believes real confidence and power come from within. She shared that she knows women who don’t have traditionally curvy bodies but walk into every room with a powerful presence and self-belief.

"Be that girl, be that person that doesn't care everywhere you go. I know people that don't have curvy bodies, but they have confidence that exceeds mine. The most important thing is to know that you are confident," MaWhoo added.

In the same interview, MaWhoo also discussed how it feels to be among the women nominated for the most categories at the Metro FM Music Awards 2025.

Mthandeni drools over MaWhoo in viral video

MaWhoo is confident in her looks, and some of her fellow South African musicians, such as Mthandeni, also admire her natural curves.

On Monday, 15 December 2025, Maskandi musician Mthandeni, a frequent collaborator of MaWhoo, was caught on camera seemingly drooling over her assets.

Social media reactions were divided; some defended Mthandeni, while others admired MaWhoo's beauty. MaWhoo previously claimed that three popular American rappers had slid into her DMs after being mesmerised by her natural beauty.

MaWhoo made the claim during an episode of the L-Tido Podcast.

Mthandeni drooled at MaWhoo's curves. Image: mawhoo

Source: Instagram

