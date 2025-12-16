MaWhoo continues to attract attention, not only from fans and American rappers, but from fellow South African musicians

On Monday, 15 December 2025, Maskandi musician Mthandeni, a frequent collaborator of MaWhoo, was caught on camera seemingly drooling over her assets

Social media reactions were divided; some defended Mthandeni, while others admired MaWhoo's beauty

Mthandeni was caught on camera drooling over MaWhoo. Image: mthandeni_sk_king, mawhoo

Source: Instagram

It seems that it's not only fans and American rappers who find South African songstress MaWhoo’s beauty alluring. A popular South African musician and frequent collaborator was caught on camera checking out MaWhoo, sparking mixed reactions.

On Monday, 15 December 2025, a video of MaWhoo exposing the three popular American rappers who allegedly slid into her DMs during an episode of the L-Tido Podcast resurfaced on X (Twitter). Reacting to the resurfaced video, an X user with the handle @amandam4life responded with a video of Maskandi musician Mthandeni seemingly checking out MaWhoo. The post was captioned:

“😂MaWhoo is really driving weak men crazy 🤞🏽”

In the video, Mthandeni, who has collaborated with MaWhoo twice, including on a track that won Song of the Year in 2024 on Ukhozi FM, is caught on camera briefly looking at MaWhoo’s behind.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Mthandeni "checking out" MaWhoo

In the comments, several social media users defended Mthandeni and argued that his actions of checking out MaWhoo weren’t a sign of weakness. Others gushed over MaWhoo’s beauty and claimed that Mthandeni could not be blamed for admiring the songstress. Some alleged that it wasn’t the first time Mthandeni had been caught on camera openly admiring MaWhoo.

Here are some of the comments:

@Balmain3o said:

“See how you said 'weak', not 'all '✌🏾we need more sisters like you.”

@Visiswa_Simbi shared:

“She is being no lies there 😍😘 Mthandeni wangathi ujonge izinqa zakhe nje 😂”

@deputyneighbor commented:

"😭😭 she’s beautiful."

@Steezy_Yummy argued:

“Being attracted to a beautiful lady is being called weak, you are a moron...🤷‍♂️😂😂😂😂😂😂 like what do you mean?”

@MonadSpark claimed:

“No cap.😂 I have seen bro drooling on several occasions.”

@KastroSol joked:

"Especially those without matric."

SA reacted to footage of Mthandeni admiring MaWhoo. Image: mthandeni_sk_king, mawhoo

Source: Instagram

MaWhoo shows off her gorgeous legs

MaWhoo isn't afraid to flaunt her assets, and from time to time, she becomes the topic of discussion on social media platforms whenever a photo of hers is shared online.

In October 2025, MaWhoo's gorgeous legs became a trending topic online after she showed off her stunning figure. MaWhoo had several social media gents ready to risk it all.

The post came shortly after she shared pictures from her vacation, and like her bathing suit snaps, social media users were feeling the heat with MaWhoo's video, which received nearly 85,000 likes at the time of publication.

MaWhoo's Performance Dress Code Leaves SA Unimpressed

It's not always that MaWhoo impresses Mzansi with her risque dressing.

Briefly News previously reported that MaWhoo was criticised for wearing a revealing outfit during a performance at D48 in Midrand. The outfit consisted of black tights, a black top and white sneakers.

Source: Briefly News