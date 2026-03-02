A woman from the Netherlands shared a touching message for South Africa after spending several days travelling across the country

Kim visited multiple cities and provinces, and had one thing that touched her heart at every single place she went to

South Africans flooded the comments with love, humour, a warm welcome back and the odd nudge

A Dutch tourist visiting SA. Images: @kimbuhler

Source: TikTok

A Dutch tourist melted hearts across South Africa after sharing a heartfelt video message for the country and its people. Kim Buhler shared her message on 28 January 2026 on her TikTok page.

In the footage, Kim said:

"I'm currently in the Protea Hotel in Pretoria, and I just wanted to say something to all of you people in the whole of South Africa... You are making me feel so welcome at home, and I'm feeling so blessed to be here, and I just wanted to say, bless you all, people of South Africa."

Kim had been sharing the best scenes from her time in SA throughout her trip on TikTok. She showed the places she visited and the things she experienced along the way. From the buzz of Joburg to the wildlife and nature around Hazyview and Hoedspruit, she took it all in. Her final stop was back in Pretoria, where she recorded her message before heading home to the Netherlands.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Many people in the comments wanted to know more about who she was and where she was from, but most were just happy to hear how warmly she spoke about the country.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi melts over the tourist's kind message

South Africans had a mix of responses to TikToker Kim's kind words, ranging from heartwarming to hilarious:

@Zinhle H. said:

"You're more than welcome, Kim. Please tell all your friends and family about the wonderful experience you witnessed in our beautiful and warm home. Siyakwamukela."

@Mr Douglas Man🇿🇦 joked:

"Just get rid of the 'R' at the end, and your name is Buhle. And we'll let you stay longer..."

@krynauwvirjou wrote:

"Ignore the hateful comments! Thanks for visiting us and supporting our tourist industry. If we didn't have that, our government would've turned the country to dust 🙏🏼🇿🇦"

@user1647_0xyz223465 gushed:

"I love how you say Pretoria 🥰"

@Mosidi Shomang added:

"Thank you for visiting. Come back again for another visit. We love visitors."

@Alostro asked:

"You're from the Netherlands, neh?"

@Ali commented:

"She's so cute, and I love your feeling at home..."

@thatrudeguy quipped:

"Your great, great, great, great grandfather was here a while back... He asked us to be nice to you when you come to visit."

A Dutch woman in SA. Images: @kimbuhler

Source: TikTok

More tourists in SA

Briefly News reported on an American tourist who visited South Africa and had a lot to say about the people.

reported on an American tourist who visited South Africa and had a lot to say about the people. Hundreds of tourists got stranded on Table Mountain after a cable car malfunction, and what the staff did had people talking.

A European woman living in Austria shared a list of everything she cannot stop thinking about after leaving South Africa.

Source: Briefly News