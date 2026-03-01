A South African man living in Dubai shared a video from outside his villa after hearing explosions in the sky as the conflict between the US and Iran escalated

He said South Africans in Dubai had no way of leaving and were stuck as people around them panicked and tried to flee

South Africans back home flooded his comments with concern, prayers and advice on how to stay safe

A South African man recording a clip and an aerial view of Dubai. Images: @thapeloforex_/TikTok and Christoph Schulz/Unsplash

A South African forex trader recorded himself on 28 February 2026 from outside his villa in Dubai. He explained how he had been living in Dubai and began hearing explosions while inside his home. He could see lights from the blasts in the sky. He laughed nervously as he tried to make sense of what was happening around him.

He explained that the US and Iran were at war and that South Africans in Dubai were stuck; there was no way out. Around him, people were panicking, cars were speeding off, and the noise and chaos were very real.

Major airports in the region, including Dubai International Airport, were shut down following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, leaving hundreds of travellers stranded with no clear timeline for when flights would resume.

For South Africans watching from home, it was a frightening glimpse into what was unfolding in real time. The South African government faced calls to urgently intervene and assist citizens stranded across the UAE as the situation worsened.

He ended while still outside, shaken but composed, telling people back home that the situation was intense and very much real.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shocked by Dubai bombing experience

Netizens shared their thoughts, advice, and prayers on TikToker @thapeloforex_'s post:

@azania_mskt advised:

"Go to the embassy. We saw it on the news."

@moyagabo wrote:

"You are covered by the blood of Jesus, pray for divine protection."

@Bubbles💐 said:

"The bombings so far are in Abu Dhabi. Let's hope they don't reach Dubai and other parts. Stay safe."

@FaithClassycute🌹 shared:

"To think my brother is in Dubai and we blocked each other 😫 I am stressing out."

@QueenEphanie admitted:

"My worst fear about travelling to these countries 😭"

@Donald Nkomo asked:

"Be safe, please vlog your experience 🙈"

@aya laughed:

"Poverty has saved me once again 😭"

@Sifiso_Lada joked:

"Tell us you're from South Africa without telling us 😂🔥"

@chubby guy added:

"While panicking, Pirates won 3-0 against Chiefs."

A gentleman standing outside his villa in Dubai at night.

More people caught up in the US-Iran conflict

