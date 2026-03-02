South African TV presenter Katlego Maboe has warned against investment scams after an AI-generated video of him went viral

Maboe said he is in no way, shape, or form affiliated with the scam, warning his people not to fall for it

Mzansi reacted to the video as some have already seen it, while others showed Maboe support for speaking up

Popular TV personality Katlego Maboe has issued a statement warning his fans against a scam which has been making the rounds online.

The star is the latest celeb to become a victim of these viscious scam, with Connie Ferguson being made the face of pyramid schemes in SA.

Katlego Maboe warns against investment scam

The TV presenter went online and warned people against an investment scam which has affected him pretty badly. He made it known that he did not create the video, nor is he affiliated with the business being advertised.

"A two-year-old AI video using my face is currently circulating on social media as a sponsored ad. This is NOT me. This is a SCAM!" he exclaimed.

Maboe said the scammers have used his face without his consent and warned people against falling for this.

"DO NOT click on any links in these videos. DO NOT share your personal or financial information," he continued.

He advised people to avoid the videos and report them on the platforms on which they are spotted, and spread the word that they are fake.

"To my family, friends, and followers: I will NEVER ask you for money, personal information, or promote financial schemes through random sponsored videos. If something seems off, it probably is. Thank you for your vigilance and support."

Fans make jokes amid frenzy

This is how some fans responded to Maboe's video:

Thuli Mathebula thanked him:

"Thank you for the heads up."

Connies Lallo replied:

"Funny how you're the only one addressing this scam, and I'm happy you're doing this. There's Cassper's video, Black Coffee and Somizi of the same video that I've seen so far."

Sizah Portia Dlamini Dlamini shared:

"My two-year-old loves you so much, Kat, on Deal or No Deal. Thank you also for the warning."

Brenda Hawtrey asked:

"Thank you, Kat. Why can't they go earn an honest living. Take them to court."

Antony Burgess asked:

"But I’ve already sent you the money. You right? Are you relevant?"

Portia Mwelase stated:

"These AI apps are taking it way too far now! Sorry, dear."

