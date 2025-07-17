Springboks captain Siya Kolisi’s image has been deepfaked by Nigerian scammers to promote a fake investment scheme

The clip, though visually convincing, features a Nigerian accent that exposed the fraud and left South Africans in stitches

Social media erupted with disbelief and humour as users mocked the scammers’ poor execution and bold attempt

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's likeness has been exploited using AI by Nigerian scammers, who are using it to defraud people of money. They have created a video featuring an AI-generated version of Kolisi to lure the public into dubious investment schemes.

Source: Getty Images

In one such video, 'Siya' seemingly urges his followers on X (formerly Twitter) to participate in an investment plan. While the clip bears a striking resemblance to Kolisi, what quickly gave it away was the Nigerian accent, which both confused and amused viewers.

“I guarantee that everyone who registers this month and invests the minimum amount of R4 400 will be able to earn their first R100 000,” were his words, delivered in a deep Nigerian accent.

He went on to explain that this was “a legitimate way of making money.”

“I do not need to lie. I use this project myself, from which I receive additional high income. It is completely transparent, legal, and has already helped thousands of people around the country,” the video continues.

Siya Kolisi has yet to respond to the scam’s use of his image.

South Africans reacted with humour and disbelief

@simo60061114:

"I'm trying to locate the voice, but the signal comes from one of these rooftops!" 🤣🤣

@LekgemaRox:

"Ke Oga!"

@Khanyisile92233:

"Siya Onkwonkwo!" 🙆‍♀️

@kwenasekwele:

"In 'wa months'... weee!"

@AfroT:

"Siya Kolidomisi Odoku Chinawa."

@NtsalubaColbert:

@thuthukanimty:

@213andlewis:

"Nigerians don't know how to be unproblematic. They just want to steal."

@BigKid850312:

@Leroy_Williams7:

@SiyaKolisi "Woza la!" 😆 🤣 😂 😹

@Sivdan2:

"Our brothers from Nigeria are on it."

@BostonMa2019:

"Almost said 100,000 Naira."

@dracoPRE1017:

"Nigerian scammers..."

Real Siya Kolisi back in the Boks squad

Meanwhile, the real Siya Kolisi, who has been sidelined with a niggle in recent games, has made a return to the squad and will play in the next match against Georgia.

The Boks, who have already lost their strongman Jasper Wiese to a four-match ban, will most welcome the return of Kolisi, who will take back the captaincy for the first time this season.

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi's return sparks No 8 jersey debate

Wiese's ban has left the Springboks short in the eighth-man position, and the coaches are now considering the option of playing Kolisi in that role on Saturday against Georgia.

Stormers star Evan Roos is one of the replacements for the match and is a strong candidate to take over the jersey.

On Monday, before the squad was released, Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids spoke about Kolisi's chances of playing at No. 8, noting that he has primarily featured as a No. 6.

Erasmus speaks on Jasper Wiese’s red card

Briefly News earlier reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus expressed his disappointment over Jasper Wiese’s red card incident against Italy, which got him sent off.

Wiese received the card for a violent head-butt on an Italian player during their match last weekend in Gqeberha.

