A TikTok user showed the power of artificial intelligence, better known as AI, when she made a video featuring Donald Trump

In the fake footage, the woman leaves a man standing by her side, presumably her partner, and locks lips with the controversial American politician

Many online commentators took to the post's comment section with laughter and joked about the woman receiving sanctions

A woman created an AI video where she left her partner for Donald Trump. Images: @_skwni / TikTok, Leon Neal / Getty Images

A woman had fun playing with an unknown artificial intelligence (AI) application and created a video of herself ditching her partner for the American president, Donald Trump. The clip amused people on the internet, who wondered why the woman chose the controversial figure.

TikTok user @_skwni shared the video on her account on 30 September, 2025. It started with her and her partner standing outside a building. The man is immediately pushed away from the woman by AI Trump, who immediately enters the frame.

In a surprising twist, the politician, married to Slovenian-born Melania Trump, who is 24 years his junior, and @_skwni plant a kiss on each other's lips, ending the clip in mystery.

Donald and Melania Trump have been married for 20 years. Image: Anadolu

Donald Trump AI video humours South Africans

Several social media commentators flocked to the woman's comment section to share their jokes about the clip they saw on their For You Pages. One person even went as far as saying they hated AI, given how realistic some doctored forms of media appear to the untrained eye.

@www.icomment.co.za joked under the post:

"Sanctions will be implemented with immediate effect if he sees this."

@tiegothamaga chuckled and told the woman:

"If Trump sees this, he will flag you as a terrorist."

@balesedi was shocked to see who the woman used in her fake video and asked:

"Out of all men, Sisi, out of all men in this world, even with AI, you went for Trump?"

Looking at the deepfake MAGA leader's facial expressions, @jazzwalkman stated with humour:

"Even the AI Trump is confused about what he is doing there."

@thabomalesela, who possibly felt the TikTok user had too much time on her hands, wrote in the comment section:

"This is why we need to pay our TV license."

After watching the comical clip, @thobbythobza wrote with a laugh:

"People are going to deny cheating, stating that it's AI."

An amused @user59197459000750 said to people on the internet:

"South Africa is a comedy show, hai, hamba naye wena, Donald."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

