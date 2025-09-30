“A Few Snippets of the Day”: Muslim Makoti's Wholesome Wedding Melts Hearts

A Muslim woman named Abdah shared snippets of her wedding day, which drew in elements from her Islamic faith and her husband's Xhosa culture

The TikTok video showed a few moments from the wedding, including the reception, which was filled with love, laughter, and dancing

A few people on the internet headed to the comment section to wish the couple well on their new journey together

A Muslim bride showed snippets of her wedding day with her Xhosa husband. Images: @abdah.lee

A young bride, who calls herself the Muslim Makoti, excitedly shared with the online crowd a glimpse into her wedding, which was mixed with Islamic and Xhosa traditions and cultures. Many wished the couple well and showered them with blessings.

Abdah Lee, now Mrs Klaas, after marrying her husband, Luvo, uploaded a video of the day on her TikTok account, captioning the post:

"A few snippets of the day!"

The clip started with an emotional Abdah walking down the aisle to meet Luvo, who had to wipe away tears after seeing his bride. The footage also saw the couple sitting at a table, filling in forms that allowed for the marriage to be legally recognised. The reception looked like an enjoyable time for both the couple and their guests, who danced away during the reception.

The Muslim makoti showed her engagement photos. Images: @abdah.lee

South Africans in awe of the couple

A few local app users congratulated and wished the couple on their nuptials, while others flooded the comment section with words of positivity, praising their marriage.

@sadeeqah301 wrote under the post:

"So beautiful how both cultures were respected, Mashallah. Do you get lobola and maskavi? If so, lucky girl. Just curious."

The bride replied to the TikTok user:

"We incorporated both. We negotiated my maskavi. I got the lobola negotiation maskavi on our wedding day, and my maskavi on our lobola negotiation day. So I've got it twice lol."

After recognising the groom, @reinventing.k added in the comments:

"Aww, wishing you guys a wonderful life together filled with happiness and understanding."

@faidah.abrahams adored the union between the two and said to the public:

"Truly the South Africa I love."

@iggie2006 saw how Luvo was overcome with emotions and stated:

"His tears are everything."

@raniagordon18, who seemed to know the bride well enough to call her a friend, shared in the comment section:

"Congratulations, friend, to you and your hubby. You deserve this and more. May your union grow with all the love and happiness you shower."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

