Nandi Madida's son, Shaka Madida, made his parents proud by successfully showcasing his designs at his first art exhibition

The Apple Music Podcast star penned a heartfelt message to his son, Shaka Madida, after his wonderful achievement

Mzansi showed love to Shaka and praised Nandi and Zakes Bantwini's parenting skills

Every parent's wildest dreams! Nandi Madida was stoked by how her nine-year-old son, Shaka Madida, excelled at his first art exhibition.

The podcaster and musician spoke proudly of her baby boy following his successful show, and she mentioned how he also made his very first sale.

Nandi Madida hails son, Shaka

Taking to social media, Nandi Madida revealed that art has always been Shaka's passion and talent for some time now. She mentioned that the nine-year-old sold his first piece in his entire career.

"My dear son Shaka celebrated his 9th birthday with his very first solo exhibition, a goal he has quietly and passionately carried for a long time. On that same night, he made his first art sale!" she exclaimed. "A brave beginning. A dream honoured. A milestone earned at only 9 years old," she added.

Nandi thanked Thebe Magugu for opening doors for her baby boy and allowing him the creative freedom.

"Thank you, Uncle @thebemagugu, for offering him such an uplifting, creative home, for believing in his work, and for sharing your beautiful space with so much generosity and support. Shaka and the Madida family are forever grateful. Happy 9th birthday, sweet boy. You stepped into this moment with confidence, courage and creativity leading the way. We are endlessly proud of you."

Mzansi shows love to Shaka

SA held nothing back and congratulated Nandi and Zakes:

mabongi_k

"This is so cool!!! Parenting, cheerleading, mentorship, role modelling, community, villaging, protection, nurturing, and tendering are how I would describe this."

samkemncube_

"This is beautiful, he’s so talented, and it’s also sooo amazing of you to allow him to embrace his talents, your support is shaping his confidence in the most beautiful way."

nyambos_omkhulu

"Beautfil. These designs would go crazy as a graphic T collection."

amomodisee

"When parents nurture their little one's talent....wow!!"

motshidisim

"Stunning! I love how y'all are supporting his gift. So important."

just_sthi

"Beautiful! Congratulations to him, and well done to you guys for supporting his passion."

ntombee_1

"This is epic! Well done, Shaka. Thank you @nandi_madida @zakesbantwini for being amazing parents."

jobieonetime

"This is so dope. Happy Birthday, Champ!"

tbotouch

"That’s my nephew, but hey. Can I please order my collection now while it’s still affordable in Rands."

Zakes and Nandi celebrate Shaka's 8th

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini celebrated their son Shaka Madida's birthday with heartfelt social media posts, praising his creativity and talent.

Zakes encouraged Shaka to embrace his imagination, while Nandi expressed gratitude for being his mother and vowed to nurture his gifts.

Fans joined the celebration, flooding their posts with birthday wishes and admiration for Shaka's talents.

